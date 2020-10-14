More money towards wages and new support for restaurants and hotels. New aid plan has been revealed

Restaurants can only operate in a limited regime, while cinemas, theatres and fitness centres will remain closed from mid-October.
When the Igor Matovič (OĽaNO) government introduced stricter measures early this week, it promised to provide assistance to entrepreneurs whose businesses will be affected by the measures.
The plan to help medical staff, entrepreneurs, culture and tourism was revealed by Matovič and the ministers of labour, culture and transport on October 14.
The Index magazine has summed up the proposed measures.
Higher benefit for medical workers or people working in the labs
14. Oct 2020 at 17:35 | Martina Raábová