Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

This year’s Black Friday will be different. It may be better than the last

People are buying more electronics, but also home and sports clothes.

Illustrative stock photoIllustrative stock photo (Source: SME)

Black Friday sales are expected to take place mostly online this year.

Although it officially starts on November 27, marking the start of the pre-Christmas shopping season around the world, many Slovak online shops have already launched sales, the Index economic magazine reported.

Electronics popular

The online shop that mostly sells electronics, Alza, claims it has launched the largest sale in history, and has been offering half as many goods as last year. There are more than 10,000 items on sale worth more than €60 million in its offer.

The shop expects that customers in Slovakia and the Czech Republic will be mostly interested in household appliances and coffee machines.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

19. Nov 2020 at 11:31  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Top stories

No screening in cinemas despite eased measures. Pools and fitness centres remain closed too

Some facilities are preparing to open, churches already held first services on Monday morning.

Churches can only let in 50-percent of their capacity of seated church-goers.

Uncertainties abound, yet recovery is likely forthcoming in 2021

The COVID-19 pandemic determines economic development of Slovakia.

The COVID-19 pandemic as well as antipandemic measures affect the Slovak economy.

Rapid tests fogged coronavirus statistics in Slovakia

Results of antigen testing not included in official stats although they detect hundreds of new positive cases even after mass testing. Experts say the situation is not good.

Nitra

News digest: 14 people taken to the police after November 17 protests

The cabinet plans to purchase 11 million antigen tests. Some university rectors create a new platform to discuss less popular topics.

An unathorised protest took place in Bratislava on November 17.
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)