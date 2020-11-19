This year’s Black Friday will be different. It may be better than the last

Black Friday sales are expected to take place mostly online this year.
Although it officially starts on November 27, marking the start of the pre-Christmas shopping season around the world, many Slovak online shops have already launched sales, the Index economic magazine reported.
Electronics popular
The online shop that mostly sells electronics, Alza, claims it has launched the largest sale in history, and has been offering half as many goods as last year. There are more than 10,000 items on sale worth more than €60 million in its offer.
The shop expects that customers in Slovakia and the Czech Republic will be mostly interested in household appliances and coffee machines.
19. Nov 2020 at 11:31 | Compiled by Spectator staff