Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Next wave is ahead of Slovakia, health minister says

Bratislava has seen the biggest increase in seven-day incidence of infections. Christmas lockdown still not ruled out.

(Source: TASR)

Our paywall policy:

The Slovak Spectator has decided to make all the articles on the special measures, statistics and basic information about the coronavirus available to everyone. If you appreciate our work and would like to support good journalism, please buy our subscription. We believe this is an issue where accurate and fact-based information is important for people to cope.

Cross-border workers will be required to show negative antigen or PCR tests. The tests do not need to be performed in Slovakia, Chief hygienist Ján Mikas specified. On Monday, his office will update the directive and allow tests performed in EU countries.

Health Minister Marek Krajčí said the situation in Slovakia is the best in the region, but "our curve has passed the niveau and the situation is starting to worsen".

"The next wave unfortunately seems to be ahead," the minister told the press.

Around the country, 2,221 health care staff are currently in quarantine. The numbers of hospitalisations and persons in intensive care units and on lung ventilation have been growing.

Bratislava worst off now

The seven-day incidence has moderately improved in three regions, but other regions are worsening. The Bratislava Region is the worst off.

The increase in the seven-day incidence of the coronavirus infections in the regions as of December 4 is the following:

Bratislava 71%, Banská Bystrica 29%, Nitra 10%, Trenčín 8%, Žilina 4%, Košice -4% (seven-day incidence down), Trnava -11%, Prešov -15%

The Health Ministry is currently working on introducing a plan to cope with the pandemic based on a traffic-light system of colours, the final version has yet to be introduced.

Proposed anti-pandemic alert system. Situation as of December 4. Proposed anti-pandemic alert system. Situation as of December 4. (Source: Health Ministry)

However, based on the provisional criteria for the anti-pandemic system, all districts of Slovakia are now red, with five of them dark red, which is the sixth of the proposed seven levels of alert. In the seventh, the black stage, a district will be required to go into a hard lockdown.

Lockdown not ruled out

In the five dark-red districts, experts recommend that the government introduce tougher measures there, to be followed up with mass testing on a district level.

"The situation in Slovakia is currently the best in the past weeks, in terms of numbers, but it is starting to worsen," the minister told journalists.

Hard lockdown during the Christmas holidays remains an option, according to Chief Hygienist Ján Mikas, but "we are all working on preventing that from happening".

More data in the document of the Health Ministry (in Slovak)

Read more about the coronavirus outbreak in Slovakia:

4. Dec 2020 at 20:43  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Theme: Coronavirus

Read more articles by the topic

Top stories

News digest: Some schools open, so do some ski resorts

Top prosecutor to be appointed soon. Zsuzsová goes to prison in a murder case. Pezinok judges are busy deciding about custodies for high-profile suspects.

Some schools will open on December 7

Matovič pushed through testing at schools, government is launching a pilot project this weekend.

PM Igor Matovič (front) and Education Minister Branislav Gröhling (back)

Freed in the Kuciak murder case, guilty of another murder

The Specialised Criminal Court sends Alena Zsuzsová to prison for ordering the murder of former Hurbanovo mayor. She appealed against the verdict, insists she is innocent.

Alena Zsuzsová is escorted to the courtroom.

Health Ministry gearing up for COVID vaccines

Mass campaign planned to get people to take jab.

Illustrative stock photo
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)