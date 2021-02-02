Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

One in ten Slovaks have a problem with alcohol

Slovaks above the age of 14 consume 11.1 litres of pure alcohol per year.

(Source: Sme)

The average yearly consumption of pure alcohol of people above the age of 14 years in Slovakia is 11.1 litres, which is 1.3 litres more than the European average.

These are the results of a long-term research project of the Department of Forensic Medicine and Medical Expertises from the Jessenius Medical Faculty of the Comenius University in Martin on the consequences of the excessive consumption of alcohol.

The yearly occurrence of addiction in the Slovak population above 14 years is about 5.5 percent. Men make up the majority of this percentage, according to the data of the World Health Organisation. Together with people who have problematic drinking habits, this makes up about 10 percent of the population older than 15 years, said Lenka Miller, spokesperson for the university.

7.5 men per woman

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

2. Feb 2021 at 11:41  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Top stories

Robert Fico

After Bonaparte, Fico rents another luxury flat owned by his party colleague

The Smer leader's place of residence has been an issue since he lived in a luxury flat owned by a man condemned as a tax fraudster.

5 h

Czech Republic will impose stricter measures at borders

Austria plans to control more cross-border commuters.

6 h
Illustrative stock photo

The future of education starts now

Five experts from the world of business and academia shared their opinions regarding the trends that are the most likely to have a transformative impact on education in the next decade.

5 h
People in protective masks on public transport in Bratislava.

Covid automat arrives in a week. How will the measures change?

The new system puts an end to unpredictability but counts on regular mass testing. Some coalition partners want that to change.

23 h
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)