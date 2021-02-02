One in ten Slovaks have a problem with alcohol

Slovaks above the age of 14 consume 11.1 litres of pure alcohol per year.

The average yearly consumption of pure alcohol of people above the age of 14 years in Slovakia is 11.1 litres, which is 1.3 litres more than the European average.

These are the results of a long-term research project of the Department of Forensic Medicine and Medical Expertises from the Jessenius Medical Faculty of the Comenius University in Martin on the consequences of the excessive consumption of alcohol.

The yearly occurrence of addiction in the Slovak population above 14 years is about 5.5 percent. Men make up the majority of this percentage, according to the data of the World Health Organisation. Together with people who have problematic drinking habits, this makes up about 10 percent of the population older than 15 years, said Lenka Miller, spokesperson for the university.

7.5 men per woman

2. Feb 2021 at 11:41 | Compiled by Spectator staff