International school can help open the doors to the world

The Bratislava-based LEAF Academy had to stop in-person classes due to the pandemic. (Source: Daniel Dluhy)

Although the annual fees for studying at private international secondary schools reach thousands of euros, many people in Slovakia are willing to pay the price for a different education than what their children would receive at public schools.

One of the perceived advantages of these schools is that they are good preparation for universities and colleges abroad. This is particularly true for those that belong to an international network.

This has also proved to be an advantage when pandemic-induced lockdowns confined the staff and their students to online classes only – those with partner schools in Asia could learn from their experience, for example.

Another reason why some Slovaks opt for international schools is that their children are exposed to an international environment.

“A key aspect of our approach is intercultural dialogue and a deep understanding of both Slovak culture and that of other nations,” Aaron J.G. King, director of The Cambridge International School (CIS) in Bratislava, told The Slovak Spectator.

A mixture of Slovaks and foreigners

Unlike a typical public school, most international schools in Slovakia work with children from a very young, preschool age and continue through primary and secondary school.