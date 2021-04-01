Items in shopping cart: View
MONTH IN MACROECONOMIC STATISTICS

Revenues receive a blow. Shops, restaurants and hotels report major gap

Foreign trade and industrial production still on a positive wave.

1. Apr 2021 at 17:07 Radka Minarechová

Many restaurants struggle as they are affected by stringent measures. (Source: SME)

The second pandemic wave demonstrated its full impact on Slovakia’s economy in January's statistics. Particularly, the hospitality sector and retailers reported much worse results after the first month of this year than in the previous month.

Inflation slightly up

Foreign trade balance better than last year

Construction down by two digits

Covid impacts revenues significantly

Labour market remains stable

Foreign trade and industrial production, on the other hand, fared quite well, proving their resilience towards the crisis, according to analysts. Inflation started rising slightly, too.

Find out more in the latest overview of selected economic statistics published in March 2021.

Inflation slightly up

The annual inflation rate remained below 1 percent in February 2021. Although it was slightly higher than in January (when it amounted to 0.7 percent), it stayed below the 2020 levels.

