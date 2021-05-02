Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
MONTH IN MACROECONOMIC STATISTICS

Revenue and construction sector still suffer from pandemic

Industrial output returned to growth and foreign trade broke another record.

2. May 2021 at 23:04 Radka Minarechová

Retail suffered from closed non-essential shops that reopened only in April. (Source: TASR)

The anti-Covid measures and ravaging second pandemic wave continued impacting several sectors of Slovakia’s economy, though not as much as in the first month of the year.

Read more on:

Inflation speeds up

Foreign trade surplus record-high

Industry returns to growth

Retail and hospitality sectors still suffer from Covid

Increase in unemployment slows down

Revenues in the retail and hospitality sectors were still hitting lows, and so did the construction sector. On the other hand, the situation seems to be improving in the production of industry that posted growth again, and consumer prices grew at a higher pace. Foreign trade again helped the Slovak economy.

Find out more about the current developments in our latest overview of selected economic statistics published in April 2021:

Inflation speeds up

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Theme: Economics

Read more articles by the topic