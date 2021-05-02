Revenue and construction sector still suffer from pandemic

Retail suffered from closed non-essential shops that reopened only in April. (Source: TASR)

The anti-Covid measures and ravaging second pandemic wave continued impacting several sectors of Slovakia’s economy, though not as much as in the first month of the year.

Revenues in the retail and hospitality sectors were still hitting lows, and so did the construction sector. On the other hand, the situation seems to be improving in the production of industry that posted growth again, and consumer prices grew at a higher pace. Foreign trade again helped the Slovak economy.

Find out more about the current developments in our latest overview of selected economic statistics published in April 2021:

Inflation speeds up