News digest: Vaccination now available two weeks after surviving Covid

MPs give green light to Heger government

The parliament approved the programme statement of Eduard Heger's cabinet with a majority of 89 of the 150 votes in the house.

The programme statement is an updated version of the previous cabinet that was led by Igor Matovič, now finance minister, and which collapsed in late March following a month-long coalition crisis.

The Heger cabinet was installed on April 1. The leaders of the four coalition parties now all declared the trust that they received from the parliament was a chance for a new start.

Vaccination after Covid now requires shorter wait

With the warning signs of looming low vaccination uptake across age groups, particularly among the most vulnerable people, who are older than 60, the Health Ministry is beefing up the vaccination promotion campaign.

Involving general practitioners in administering the vaccine to their patients is reportedly part of the plan, and as a trial version, 50 GPs around Slovakia should start vaccinating their patients. The trust that the patients have in their doctors could help overcome their vaccine skepticism, but also practical obstacles some face in registering and getting to the vaccination centre for their jabs.

The ministry also informed that in two weeks' time, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the only one-dose vaccine of the four vaccines currently registered in the EU and rolling out in Slovakia, should be put to use in the country. The ministry expects 46,500 doses to be supplied to Slovakia throughout May.

People who have had the Covid will also have easier access to the vaccine: they can get their jab 14 days after they have survived Covid. Until now, they had needed to wait three months after recovering.

President Zuzana Čaputová bestows the For Bravery state award on Marek Sovský. (Source: SITA)

President Zuzana Čaputová awarded the state award For Bravery to eight members of the Armed Forces, in recognition of their frontline work during the first and second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.



The awarded members of the armed forces are Marek Sovský, Juraj Černota, Patrícia Kuchárová, Ivana Kováčová, Pavol Janešík, Ladislav Dovhun, and Peter Pápež.

Anti-Covid measures and the second pandemic wave continued to affect several sectors of Slovakia’s economy, though not as much as in the first month of the year. Revenues in the retail and hospitality sectors were still hitting lows, as was the construction sector. Foreign trade again helped the Slovak economy.

Find out more about the current developments in our latest overview of selected economic statistics published in April 2021.

