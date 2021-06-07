Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

HOLIDAY IN SLOVAKIA

Hotels, travelling, sightseeing. How to enjoy a holiday in Slovakia

Slovakia is prepares for its second pandemic summer. Check out our guide on rules applicable in the country and its various districts.

7. Jun 2021 at 12:10 Nina Hrabovská Francelová

Flight in balloon in Liptov region (Source: TASR)

This text is regularly updated to ensure that our readers always receive the most up-to-date information.

Planning the summer holidays ahead can be complicated with the varying anti-Covid measures applicable in different European countries.

The Slovak Spectator presents a set of FAQs on travelling to Slovakia, staying in the country and enjoying holidays without breaching any of the anti-pandemic measures in place and protecting your own health.

If you have any question we have not answered below, do not hesitate to contact us at editorial@spectator.sk.

How to plan your holiday in Slovakia

Arriving in Slovakia

Am I as a foreigner allowed to enter Slovakia for touristic purposes?

All foreigners who are rightfully staying in the Schengen Area are allowed to enter Slovakia via inner borders (via Hungary, Austria, Czech Republic or Poland) for any purpose. They are obliged to observe the current anti-epidemic measures.

When entering Slovakia via outer borders (Ukraine), there are slightly different rules.

Citizens of member countries of the EU and their family members may enter Slovakia via the outer border for any purpose.

The entrance of a non-EU national via outer borders is limited. They may enter only if one of these exceptions applies to them:

- they are related to a person with permanent or temporary residence in Slovakia or to a Slovak citizen (ie spouse, child, parent of a child who is Slovak citizen);

- they have a valid residence permit in Slovakia or they are a holder of a national visa issued by a Slovak embassy abroad

- they fall under the general exception from obligatory isolation and other obligations after entrance (e.g. members of a freight crew, transiting passengers to the Member States in which they are granted residence, holders of diplomatic and service passports)

- they are residents of Australia, New Zealand, Rwanda, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, Japan, Israel, China (Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China, Macao)

The Interior Ministry added that these people are still required to follow all anti-pandemic rules after their arrival.

What do I need to do upon arrival to Slovakia?

As of May 31, the travel traffic light system applies in Slovakia. This system divides countries across the world into green, red and black tiers and different rules apply upon arrival depending on which group the country you are coming from belongs to.

Green countries are all the EU member states, as well as countries with a favourable epidemic situation, such as China, Israel, Australia, New Zealand, Japan and more.

Upon arrival to Slovakia, you are required to register the eHranica form at http://korona.gov.sk/ehranica. Those arriving by plane are also required to fill in a special document at https://www.mindop.sk/covid.

