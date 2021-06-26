Items in shopping cart: View
Big Bang Theory in Slovakia: Young physicist making science cool

Interest in theoretical physicist Samuel Kováčik’s ‘Scientist’ project soars in pandemic.

26. Jun 2021 at 9:00 Radka Minarechová

Samuel Kováčik (Source: SME)

When someone says the words ‘theoretical physicist’, a lot of people might think of Sheldon Cooper, one of the main characters in the popular US sitcom The Big Bang Theory.

But while Sheldon struggles to describe scientific facts in language understandable to the average person, one young Slovak theoretical physicist is doing the exact opposite.

“Physics doesn’t have to be this abstract, other-worldly thing; it can bring joy, even to laypeople,” said 32-year-old Samuel Kováčik, the man behind the increasingly popular Vedátor (Scientist) project explaining scientific phenomena in everyday, understandable language.

Physics explained

In recent years, Kováčik has become one of the best-known popularisers of science in the country.

His relative fame has come through Vedátor – his own online platform and fan page on Facebook and Instagram, which publishes stories on various scientific topics.

