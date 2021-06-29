HR leader of a game developer: How education can become a passion

Font size: A - | A +

This article was published in the Career & Employment Guide 2021, our special annual publication focused on the labour market, human resources and education.

Despite opting for a university degree in economics, Lucia Šicková has always been drawn to the creative industries and human relations, both of which have significantly impacted her career.

Her work in telecommunications, IT and consulting has allowed her to gradually combine these two passions, culminating most recently in the Pixel Federation, a company that she co-created with her husband and two friends, Marian Fridrich and Filip Fischer.

Her role as chief learning officer embraces the entire HR agenda and several innovative educational projects.

“We found each other through gradual elimination,” Šicková said when describing how she arrived at her current job.

Merging HR with tech creativity

Šicková’s first experiences with HR came through her work at Slovak Telekom, where she gradually became a liaison between her team and the HR department.