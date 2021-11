Painter and illustrator Miroslav Cipár died at the age of 86 on November 8, 2021. (Source: Marko Erd)

Miroslav Cipár, one of Slovakia’s most versatile artists, experienced a life that covered all of Slovak history in the last century.

This encompasses the emigration of Slovaks to America, poverty in remote areas, WWII, Nazi terror, Russians and the Slovak National Uprising, the repeated defeat of democracy by fascism and communism, violent nationalisation, totalitarianism and its fall in November 1989.