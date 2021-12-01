Single-use plastics banned in restaurants as of December

Environment Ministry wants to motivate and educate people on plastic-free or reusable alternatives.

Single-use plastic is banned as of December 1, 2021 from the permanent operation of foot and drink operations, such as restaurants, bars and cafés.

This is due to the amendment approved by parliament in November, which orders restaurants and other eating establishments to use more ecological variants, the TASR newswire reported.

Single-use plastic will be banned at mass events and state administration bodies would not be able to procure drinks in single-use packaging either.

Reusable alternatives

The Environment Ministry justifies the ban of single-use plastic at public events by saying that in 90 percent of cases there is no correct separation of waste. The organiser of a public event offering biodegradable products should also ensure waste separation.

Single-use plastic product manufacturers will be obliged to offer a reusable or biodegradable alternative to consumers.

“It ensures that single-use plastic is replaced with alternatives that are reusable or that do not contain plastic,” the Environment Ministry explained.

More information for customers

The usage of cups, including lids, should also decrease, similar to the usage of food containers for direct consumption, such as plastic packages for take-away lunches.

More transparent product labelling and information for customers on how to dispose of the product should also be introduced. This will include hygiene items, wet wipes, tobacco products with filters or drinking cups. Information on the presence of plastics and their negative effects on the environment will be added to products. It will be mandatory to inform and motivate consumers in regards to reusable available alternatives.

The amendment is valid as of December 1, but several regulations have later terms of effectiveness.