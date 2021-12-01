Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
1. Dec 2021 at 11:32

Single-use plastics banned in restaurants as of December

Environment Ministry wants to motivate and educate people on plastic-free or reusable alternatives.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Compiled by Spectator staff
Illustrative stock photoIllustrative stock photo (Source: TASR)

Single-use plastic is banned as of December 1, 2021 from the permanent operation of foot and drink operations, such as restaurants, bars and cafés.

This is due to the amendment approved by parliament in November, which orders restaurants and other eating establishments to use more ecological variants, the TASR newswire reported.

Single-use plastic will be banned at mass events and state administration bodies would not be able to procure drinks in single-use packaging either.

Reusable alternatives

The Environment Ministry justifies the ban of single-use plastic at public events by saying that in 90 percent of cases there is no correct separation of waste. The organiser of a public event offering biodegradable products should also ensure waste separation.

Slovakia tops EU ranking in plastic waste, ministry calls for compostable alternatives Read more 

Single-use plastic product manufacturers will be obliged to offer a reusable or biodegradable alternative to consumers.

“It ensures that single-use plastic is replaced with alternatives that are reusable or that do not contain plastic,” the Environment Ministry explained.

More information for customers

The usage of cups, including lids, should also decrease, similar to the usage of food containers for direct consumption, such as plastic packages for take-away lunches.

PET bottles to be treated like glass bottles. Deposit scheme gearing up for launch Read more 

More transparent product labelling and information for customers on how to dispose of the product should also be introduced. This will include hygiene items, wet wipes, tobacco products with filters or drinking cups. Information on the presence of plastics and their negative effects on the environment will be added to products. It will be mandatory to inform and motivate consumers in regards to reusable available alternatives.

The amendment is valid as of December 1, but several regulations have later terms of effectiveness.

Top stories

Illustrative stock photo

Regional hygienists starting to close schools

Schools in 11 districts have switched to remote learning so far.


20 h
Finance Minister Igor Matovič presented his latest idea to boost vaccination rate and help businesses hit by the pandemic.

Finance Minister Matovič has a new way of boosting vaccination: €500 vouchers

The vouchers should be given to old people who decide to get vaccinated, to be subsequently spent on goods and services.


30. nov
Miroslava Sotáková

The great thing about Slovakia is the lack of crowds, says Slovak living in New York

Miroslava Sotáková works for Google and is bringing up three kids in New York.


30. nov
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)
Skryť Close ad