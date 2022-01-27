Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
27. Jan 2022 at 9:32  I Premium content

Stress, anxiety and depression. The pandemic has affected more than Slovaks’ physical health

Psychologists and therapists have had to adjust too: some are offering therapy online.

Nina Hrabovska Francelova
Nina Hrabovská Francelová
Illustrative stock photoIllustrative stock photo (Source: Unsplash)

In their two years living with the coronavirus, people in Slovakia have got used to many previously unfamiliar things – wearing masks and respirators, scanning daily data on the development of the pandemic, social distancing and quarantining, and observing the ever-changing rules intended to combat the spread of the disease.

SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement

Along with such novelties, which have long since become the new normal during these pandemic years, many people have also had to face serious health complications, the loss of loved ones, isolation and reduced social contact, and financial worries including loss of income.

The uncertain situation has affected many – perhaps most – people, and Slovak psychologists and psychiatrists agree that there has been a significant increase in patients seeking help from mental health specialists.

“There are more clients than I have ever seen in my 25-year practice,” Tibor Hrozáň, a clinical psychologist who offers psychotherapy in Bratislava, told The Slovak Spectator.

He explained that not only have waiting times at his practice been prolonged, but he has also had to refuse clients, having run out of free appointments. One-on-one therapy at a minimum frequency of one meeting per week means there is a limit to the number of clients he can see, he explained.

His colleagues shared similar experiences. Despite the fact that more people than ever in Slovakia have decided to seek professional help, they point out that it is still not easily available to everyone because of long waiting times or the costs involved.

From office to online

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Top stories

The three largest banks in Slovakia will launch instant payments on February 1 of this year.

Money in your account in seconds. Instant payments are about to become reality

Three Slovak banks will launch instant payments on February 1.


26. jan

Blog: Stop helping students, let them fail

For students to truly flourish, they must learn how to overcome hurdles put in their path.


18 h

News digest: Vaccine mandate not on the table right now

Omicron wave gains strength. Parliamentary committee to discuss Russia-Ukraine situation. Disney+ coming to Slovakia.


16 h

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
Skryť Close ad