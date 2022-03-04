Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

4. Mar 2022 at 19:17

Zelensky to protesting crowds: Don't be silent and support Ukraine as much as you can

People in Bratislava joined other European cities to call for peace in Ukraine.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Bratislava called for peace in Ukraine.Bratislava called for peace in Ukraine. (Source: SITA)

People of Europe should come to the streets and support Ukraine and its efforts and fights. This is one of the messages of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who addressed people attending the protest gatherings in several European cities, including Bratislava, via a telebridge.

"Please, don't be silent, don't turn the blind eye on us; come out and support Ukraine as much as you can," he said.

He expressed hope Ukraine will be victorious, saying that it will be "the victory for the whole democratic world." Zelensky thanked Ukrainian soldiers, doctors and others fighting in the war and helping the people in Ukraine, and asked the protest participants to commemorate the victims of the war.

The protest gathering, titled Peace for Ukraine, took place on SNP Square in Bratislava, as well as in Prague, Frankfurt, Paris, Lyon, Tbilisi and Vilnius.

It was attended by several public figures, including politicians (such as PM Eduard Heger and Foreign Affairs Minister Ivan Korčok), actors, artists, the representatives of the non-governmental sector and the representatives of the Church. They all condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine and called for stopping the war.

Bratislava

Related topics: War in Ukraine

Top stories

News digest: People to rally in support of Ukraine, hear Zelensky speak live

No changes in radiation levels following Russian attack on atomic plant; former special prosecutor Dušan Kováčik is released from custody.


7 h
The Ukrainian flag flying in the air from the Bratislava town hall building during the Concert for Ukraine on February 27, 2022.

Weekend: Slovak squares will sing for Ukraine

We'll sing, we'll hike, and we'll visit Vukovar virtually.


14 h
The inhabitants of Kyiv were hiding from the bombs in the metro, too.

CEO at Kyiv Independent: Putin will not stop in Ukraine. Our neighbours could come next

Daryna Shevchenko describes the war in Kyiv and journalism in times of war.


3. mar
A Vietnamese restaurant in the warehouse area in Vajnory, Bratislava.

The Vietnamese campaign for their rights: “We belong here”

The first Vietnamese people arrived in former Czechoslovakia in the 1950s, but they have never been recognised as ethnic minority in Slovakia.


3. mar

