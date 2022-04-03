Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
3. Apr 2022 at 17:30  I Premium content

Jewellery maker breathes new life into Slovak folk designs

Her parents told her she could not make a living making jewellery. But Petra Toth proves she can.

Radka Minarechová
Radka Minarechová
Jewellery maker and designer Petra Toth and her Cockerels of Čičmany collection. (Source: Facebook/Petra Toth)

Every summer, they pack their suitcase, take the car and set off to various regions of Slovakia. They meet and talk to locals, learning more about the folk tradition and heritage in the families.

These journeys transform into unique collections of jewellery depicting the elements distinctive for the given region and its folk costumes.

SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement

“Folk costumes are no rugs,” says jewellery maker and designer Petra Toth. “There’s always a story behind them and a heritage of the entire family. But many people still have not understood this.”

During one of these journeys, she learned more about the unfortunate fate of Čičmany, one of the best known traditional villages in Slovakia with its distinct white decorative drawings on houses.

It was not her original intention to make a special collection dedicated to this village at first, but after learning about the financial problems the iconic village was facing, she decided to create special pieces, called the Cockerels of Čičmany, and donate the entire proceeds from their sale to the village. She decided to do so after she spoke with the mayor who told her that the village receives almost nothing from the use of traditional ornaments, which can be spotted on practically everything, including Olympic clothes for Slovak athletes.

The Cockerels of Čičmany collection by Petra TothThe Cockerels of Čičmany collection by Petra Toth (Source: Facebook/Petra Toth)

“I’ve never done anything like that before,” Toth admits. Not only did they collect the money, but the entire campaign launched further discussions about the problem, and now there are also other initiatives aimed to help Čičmany. “It’s great to know we can do such big things.”

The iconic village of Čičmany is nearing collapse. Collection organised to save it Read more 

Clear objective, winding path

Toth discovered her passion in jewellery making at quite a young age.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Faces of Slovakia

Skryť Close ad