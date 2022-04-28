Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
28. Apr 2022 at 18:00  I Premium content

Japanese pharmaceutical company taps IT expertise potential of Slovakia

Takeda has launched an innovation capability centre in Bratislava.

Jana Liptáková
Jana Liptáková
Innovation Capability Center (ICC) in BratislavaInnovation Capability Center (ICC) in Bratislava (Source: Courtesy of Takeda)

Japanese pharmaceutical company Takeda has big plans in Bratislava. For now, they are not linked to the development of new medicines, but to IT technologies.

The company's Innovation Capability Center (ICC) in Bratislava, which it ceremonially launched in early April, is expected to drive its data, digital and technology agenda forward.

SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement

“The centre will play a key role in the successful digital transformation of the company,” said Gabriele Ricci, chief data and technology officer at Takeda, at the opening of the new premises in the recently reconstructed historical industrial building Pradiareň 1900, close to the main bus station in the Slovak capital.

300 new IT jobs in Bratislava

Takeda has had its sales representation in Slovakia from 1994.

Over the next several years, it plans to double its investment in data and digital, upskilling thousands of its employees while building in-house capabilities to deliver transformative therapies and better experiences for patients. With an investment of more than €9 million into the ICC in Bratislava, Takeda currently anticipates the creation of approximately 300 jobs in the fields of data, digital and emerging technologies. They will develop digital and data solutions for patients as well as the company’s workforce.

“For example, we are building companion apps that support patients along their journey or tolls for early diagnosis,” said Ricci, adding that apps for their employees would help them become more productive and more focused.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Top stories

News digest: Lawyer admits bribery, military technology obsolete

If gas stopped flowing tomorrow, Slovakia would last until autumn. Slovak tennis player ranked in top 50. Learn more in today's digest.


3 h
Smer leader Robert Fico

Witnesses, encrypted messages and secret recordings. What the charges against Fico are based on

Former prime minister and interior minister face organised crime charges.


9 h
Martin Borguľa

Coalition MP facing corruption charges

Claims he had no choice but to pay police €50,000.


27. apr

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťClose ad