Japanese pharmaceutical company taps IT expertise potential of Slovakia

Takeda has launched an innovation capability centre in Bratislava.

Japanese pharmaceutical company Takeda has big plans in Bratislava. For now, they are not linked to the development of new medicines, but to IT technologies.

The company's Innovation Capability Center (ICC) in Bratislava, which it ceremonially launched in early April, is expected to drive its data, digital and technology agenda forward.

“The centre will play a key role in the successful digital transformation of the company,” said Gabriele Ricci, chief data and technology officer at Takeda, at the opening of the new premises in the recently reconstructed historical industrial building Pradiareň 1900, close to the main bus station in the Slovak capital.

300 new IT jobs in Bratislava

Takeda has had its sales representation in Slovakia from 1994.

Over the next several years, it plans to double its investment in data and digital, upskilling thousands of its employees while building in-house capabilities to deliver transformative therapies and better experiences for patients. With an investment of more than €9 million into the ICC in Bratislava, Takeda currently anticipates the creation of approximately 300 jobs in the fields of data, digital and emerging technologies. They will develop digital and data solutions for patients as well as the company’s workforce.

“For example, we are building companion apps that support patients along their journey or tolls for early diagnosis,” said Ricci, adding that apps for their employees would help them become more productive and more focused.