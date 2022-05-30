Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

30. May 2022

The two faces of Slovakia's prime minister: One for home, one for the world

After an initial stumble, the Slovak prime minister, Eduard Heger, is having a ‘good’ war. It’s at home that his problems are mounting.

Peter Dlhopolec
Peter Dlhopolec
staff writer & podcaster
Eduard Heger, Prime Minister of the Slovak Republic, attends a panel session at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on May 25, 2022. (Source: AP - Markus Schreiber)

This story was produced in partnership withReporting Democracy, a cross-border journalism platform run by the Balkan Investigative Reporting Network.

It took three days and “advice from his security services” for Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger to consider and eventually decline a mid-March invitation from his Polish counterpart Mateusz Morawiecki to meet with President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv, which at the time was being besieged and battered by Russia’s armed forces.

With his peers from Czechia, Poland and Slovenia choosing to show their solidarity with the Ukrainian people, it was a serious miscalculation by Heger less than a year into his premiership.

“I’m sorry if I disappointed people,” he later said, stressing that he was not faint-hearted.

Since then, he has strived to make amends. In early April, he joined the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, on her trip to Ukraine’s capital and announced that Slovakia would hand over its Soviet-era air defence system to the country.

Heger, who described Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion against Ukraine as “a barbaric act” soon after it began, also pledged that his government would, in cooperation with the EU and NATO, throw its full support behind Ukraine. Slovakia, which has become temporary home to more than 77,000 refugees, has since provided Ukraine with military and humanitarian aid worth €130 million, agreed to NATO’s forward presence on its territory, and ordered its state firm Konštrukta-Defence to repair Ukrainian military vehicles.

