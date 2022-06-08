Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

8. Jun 2022

Dutch couple living farming dream in southern Slovakia

As the Covid pandemic eases, Yvon and Sabine van der Laan are hoping for a good summer season.

Peter Dlhopolec
staff writer & podcaster
Yvon and Sabine van der Laan moved to Modrý Kameň in late 2018, opening to guests soon after. (Source: Yvon and Sabine van der Laan)

For Yvon and Sabine van der Laan, it was never a question of “if” but rather “when” they would leave their home in the Netherlands and “where” they would start their new life.

The couple chose Slovakia, having made many previous trips to the country, and then decided they wanted their new home to be in a remote location but still within a 10-minute drive from a town.

Yvon, 43, a taxi dispatcher, and Sabine, 44, a childcare facility worker in her native country, found their dream home on the internet.

