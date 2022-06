Smola a Hrušky is a Slovak band that was founded in 1997 in Spišská Nová Ves. (Source: Smola a Hrušky)

During the pandemic, Jozef “Spoko” Kramár learnt to love manual work, working around his family’s country house and taking on the renovation and building tasks assigned to him.

“I’ve come to realise how rewarding it is for a builder to make something,” the former basketball player said. “You see the final product.”