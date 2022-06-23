Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

23. Jun 2022 at 15:07  I Premium content

"We have to change our approach to defence" says former general

The war in Ukraine is prompting a rethink of Slovakia's military priorities.

Peter Dlhopolec
Peter Dlhopolec
staff writer & podcaster
Retired general and security expert Pavel Macko. (Source: Sme)

With Russia’s continuing appetite for aggression, Slovakia is being forced to confront the urgent need to modernise its small army.

In 2017, the country started replacing its old Russian helicopters with nine US-manufactured Black Hawk helicopters, and a year later ordered fourteen F-16 fighters. The first jets were supposed to arrive this year, but delivery has been delayed until 2024. In the meantime, the Defence Ministry is preparing to sign a contract with Finland for the purchase of 76 wheeled armoured vehicles, and the government is expected to soon approve another agreement, for the purchase of 152 tracked combat vehicles from Sweden.

