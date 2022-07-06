Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
6. Jul 2022 at 19:24  I Premium content

Jánošík: The making of the first Slovak feature film

Despite little money, American Slovaks travelled to their homeland and made two versions of a film about the popular outlaw from Ťerchová.

Peter Dlhopolec
Peter Dlhopolec
staff writer & podcaster
A photograph captures a scene from the "Jánošík" film, which is the first Slovak full-length feature film. (Source: TASR - Milan Kapusta)

The making and the fate of the first Slovak feature film, “Jánošík” from 1921, comes off as anything but uncomplicated and what one would expect.

The whole concept came about in the USA.

Samuel Tvarožek, an American-Slovak entrepreneur in the coalmining industry, came up with the idea of telling the story of Jánošík as a film. Jánošík was a Slovak outlaw and romanticised folk hero from the 17th century oftentimes classed with Robin Hood.

SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement

Slovaks who began to immigrate to America in large numbers in the late 19th century due to oppression by the Hungarian government were well aware of the legend, which they now and again portrayed in theatre plays overseas.

Tvarožek and other American Slovaks in Chicago founded the Tatra Film Corporation to finance the production of “Jánošík” and future Slovak films, just a year before the premiere of what would decades later be deemed an iconic picture in Slovak cinema.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

SkryťClose ad