Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
11. Jul 2022 at 13:47  I Premium content

365 red overalls that will bring you to your knees

Artist Peter Kollár returns with an awe-inspiring installation after a long break, reminding people of patience and gratitude in a fast-paced world.

Peter Dlhopolec
Peter Dlhopolec
staff writer & podcaster
365 red overalls are exhibited at the Lučenec synagogue until the end of the summer.365 red overalls are exhibited at the Lučenec synagogue until the end of the summer. (Source: Peter Dlhopolec)

Hundreds of red overalls in a kneeling position and the sound of inhaling and exhaling at the Lučenec synagogue urge visitors to answer one question: Why do people fall to their knees?

“Life is an everyday struggle. For some it may be easier than for others,” the artist Peter Kollár, 44, said about his latest installation to The Slovak Spectator over the phone. “I want us to be aware of it every day.”

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

SkryťClose ad