365 red overalls that will bring you to your knees

365 red overalls are exhibited at the Lučenec synagogue until the end of the summer. (Source: Peter Dlhopolec)

Hundreds of red overalls in a kneeling position and the sound of inhaling and exhaling at the Lučenec synagogue urge visitors to answer one question: Why do people fall to their knees?

“Life is an everyday struggle. For some it may be easier than for others,” the artist Peter Kollár, 44, said about his latest installation to The Slovak Spectator over the phone. “I want us to be aware of it every day.”