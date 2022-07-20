Slovak town keeps street named after Nazi collaborator

Only one councillor voted to change the name.

Prosecutor General Maroš Žilinka has lodged a protest against a generally binding regulation issued by the town of Varín, Žilina Region. In his initiative from May 30, he proposed removing the name of Jozef Tiso, the president of the Nazi-allied Slovak State during WWII, from a street name sign, arguing that the name goes against the law.

The Varín municipal council did not succumb to the protest and voted to keep the wartime president and convicted war criminal in the name of the street. The spokesperson of the General Prosecutor's Office, Peter Mihál, confirmed the vote's result for TASR.

“Only one person voted for the change, the others did not comply with the protest,” said Mihál. The general prosecutor has the right to file an indictment over the municipal council's vote with the Supreme Administrative Court. Mihal said this is likely to happen.

The councillors of Varin, however, say that they want people to decide on whether to keep the street name in a local referendum.

Nobody knows why they named the street after Tiso