PM Heger says minority government is a real option

Prime Minister Eduard Heger has reiterated that his priority is to walk out of the coalition crisis without losing any of the four coalition parties.
He has not ruled out the scenario that would involve a minority government, though.
Sme Rodina, a coalition party, prefers an early election to a minority government.
Prime Minister Eduard Heger has reiterated that his priority is to walk out of the coalition crisis without losing any of the four coalition parties.
He has not ruled out the scenario that would involve a minority government, though.