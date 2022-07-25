Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
25. Jul 2022 at 10:42  I Premium content

PM Heger says minority government is a real option

Sme Rodina, a coalition party, prefers an early election to a minority government.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Compiled by Spectator staff
PM Eduard Heger after a meeting with President Zuzana Čaputová on July 22, 2022, in Bratislava.PM Eduard Heger after a meeting with President Zuzana Čaputová on July 22, 2022, in Bratislava. (Source: TASR - Jaroslav Novák)

Prime Minister Eduard Heger has reiterated that his priority is to walk out of the coalition crisis without losing any of the four coalition parties.

He has not ruled out the scenario that would involve a minority government, though.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Igor Matovič

Related topics: Hnutie SME RODINA

Top stories

A specialised centre for technical vehicle checks and emissions test (STK) in Martin, central Slovakia.

Periodic vehicle inspection put off by coronavirus return

Slovakia began to extend the validity of expired vehicle inspections during the coronavirus outbreak.


11 h
Stock image.

Slovak scientists look into a way to fight antibiotic resistance

Global problem arose because people overused antibiotics.


9 h

LGBT+ community calls for respect, not tolerance

Public acknowledgement improves, but legal recognition lags far behind.


7 h
Rainbow Pride took place in Bratislava on July 23, 2022, after a three-year-long break.

Rainbow Pride returns to Bratislava after three-year hiatus

Košice will hold their own pride festival in August.


11 h

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťClose ad