PM Heger says minority government is a real option

Sme Rodina, a coalition party, prefers an early election to a minority government.

PM Eduard Heger after a meeting with President Zuzana Čaputová on July 22, 2022, in Bratislava. (Source: TASR - Jaroslav Novák)

Prime Minister Eduard Heger has reiterated that his priority is to walk out of the coalition crisis without losing any of the four coalition parties.

He has not ruled out the scenario that would involve a minority government, though.