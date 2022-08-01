A gay painter lost his love. Their relationship continued in diaries

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled

Ladislav Mednyánszky, a Slovak-Hungarian painter and aristocrat, never forgot the love of his life, wagoner Bálint Kurdi, and frequently pilgrimaged to Kurdi’s grave in the Hungarian town of Vác.

After Kurdi died of pneumonia in 1906, the painter continued to hold his love dear and talk to him through diaries, where Mednyánszky addressed Kurdi as a pure soul. He shared the ups and downs of his life with "Nyuli" and expressed hope that they would reunite one day. Nyuli was the painter's nickname for Kurdi, meaning "bunny" in Hungarian.