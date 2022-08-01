Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

1. Aug 2022 at 18:12  I Premium content

A gay painter lost his love. Their relationship continued in diaries

All that painter Ladislav Mednyánszky had left after the love of his life, Bálint Kurdi, died prematurely were memories and a single portrait.

Peter Dlhopolec
staff writer & podcaster
Slovak-Hungarian painter and baron Ladislav Mednyánszky. (Source: Slovak National Gallery/Ladislav Madnyánszky)

Ladislav Mednyánszky, a Slovak-Hungarian painter and aristocrat, never forgot the love of his life, wagoner Bálint Kurdi, and frequently pilgrimaged to Kurdi’s grave in the Hungarian town of Vác.

After Kurdi died of pneumonia in 1906, the painter continued to hold his love dear and talk to him through diaries, where Mednyánszky addressed Kurdi as a pure soul. He shared the ups and downs of his life with "Nyuli" and expressed hope that they would reunite one day. Nyuli was the painter's nickname for Kurdi, meaning "bunny" in Hungarian.

