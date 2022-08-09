Instead of Prague, American ended up in central Slovakia. He has no regrets

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled

Christopher Shaffer’s adventure in a newly formed Slovakia began with a painful, old Škoda car ride to Banská Bystrica, a major city in central Slovakia where he would end up teaching English for half a year.

The owner of the flat that Shaffer would stay at during his stint, and share with a fellow American from Colorado, picked him up at the airport with his wife and took him to the city.

It was a cold January day.

“The car broke down every 30 kilometres and we would always push it to the side,” the native of Alabama recalled in a video interview with The Slovak Spectator.

Shaffer was 22 years old, much older than Slovakia. The Velvet Divorce with the Czech Republic occurred on the first day of January in 1993, several weeks before his arrival.

The car that constantly conked out on a winter day and a horrifying bus accident that they saw halfway to Banská Bystrica are not the only two events the American remembers from his first day in Slovakia. He also holds a positive memory.

“I saw a frozen river for the first time in my life.”

Nearly three decades later, in 2021, Shaffer, who works as the dean of library services at Troy University in Alabama, has published his debut book. Titled “Moon Over Sasova: One American’s Experience Teaching in Post-Cold War Slovakia”, the American shares his picture of then Slovakia and the stories, including humorous ones, that he lived through with the Slovak people.

The title is as old as Shaffer’s first experience with the country, where he returned in 1996 for another teaching stint. The American came up with the title at a party on his last night in Slovakia, watching a full moon from a balcony in Sásová.

Though the book title implies an idyllic setting, it is also a bit ironic.

“All those blocks of apartments, it’s not the most romantic setting in the world,” the author explained.

With its many blocks of flats built under communism and thousands of people moving into the area, Sásová has grown into the largest borough of Banská Bystrica, a city of 76,000 inhabitants, over the years.

In Sásová alone, about 24,000 people resided a decade ago.

Waiting for a shopping basket

Shaffer at first felt intimidated by the borough. When he went to a grocery store for the first time, he got lost on his way back.

Christopher Shaffer.

“I could not figure out which one of these exact same buildings was mine,” he said.

The American was moreover taken aback by how grocery shopping worked at that time. People had to wait for a free shopping basket before they could enter a shop floor, he noted.

The fact that he did not have a fridge in his flat, unlike many Slovak families, seemed to bother him less than the queues outside the grocery store. In winter, he used the balcony as a fridge – a still popular way of keeping food cool among Slovak students living in dormitories. However, as the temperature outside grew, Shaffer asked his superior, head of a local state language school, to get him a fridge. He initially refused.

“I threatened to leave, and we had a refrigerator that afternoon,” Shaffer recalled.

“Interesting” customer service

What he did not mind, coming from the American South, was Slovak cuisine. He ate fried pork and any other meaty Slovak meals. He also loved fried mushrooms.

“We have fried mushrooms in the US, but they are not like what I had in Banská Bystrica,” Shaffer said.

Only once did he eat fried mushrooms in America that reminded him of Slovakia, at the Riverside restaurant outside of Chicago. The restaurant has shut down, though. Conversely, halušky, potato dumplings coated in sheep cheese and served with bacon, was something he did not enjoy.

Sásová borough in winter 1999. (Source: TASR)

“There was always so much of it when you ordered it at the restaurant, and it always seemed to expand in my mouth,” the American explained.

He often went to cheap Slovak restaurants to eat Slovak meals. There he discovered an “interesting” customer service as well.

“They would almost throw the plates at you in the restaurants,” Shaffer said.

The service improved after several months, he added, when waiters learnt that foreigners were used to leaving tips.

Older women as “enforcers”

During the course of writing his book, Shaffer regained a lot of inspiration from his journal, photos, and rediscovered letters that he had written to his friends and his grandmother, and which he ended up getting back.

Reading the piles of letters that he obtained after many years took Shaffer back to a 1993 Banská Bystrica.

“Except it was a lot warmer where I was writing,” he said, sitting in his car somewhere in Georgia.

Despite general support in his family, Shaffer’s grandmother did not want him to leave for a former communist country. She tried to “bribe” her grandson to prevent him from travelling, being willing to cover the cost of his already paid plane ticket and give him an extra $1,000.

Slovak National Uprising Square in Banská Bystrica. (Source: Ján Krošlák)

“Christopher, do you realise that a lot of the streets over there are cobblestone? Do you realise what they could do to your feet?” the grandmother continued her effort in persuading Shaffer to not go, as he writes in the book.

One of many nostalgic moments that Shaffer recollects in the book are regular meetings of foreigners and Slovaks at a place called the Gastro Centrum “Hradec”. At the pub on the main square, they would converse once a week.

“We would just have a great time,” the American said.

The only time that he recalls they got in trouble was on St Patrick’s Day when they made their beers green.

“The bartenders got furious,” he added.

The Banská Bystrica pub does not exist today.

Shaffer decided not to use the façade of the building where the pub used to be located for his book cover, though it was one of the places he often hit. Instead, he chose Trenčín Castle and an older lady, as he took only a handful of imperfect pictures of Banská Bystrica during his stays.

“There were a lot of these older women, whom I call babushkas, and who were sort of enforcers,” Shaffer explained further.

He came across the women whenever he went to a public toilet, where they gave him a few sheets of toilet paper once he paid a little money for them. When the American went to the cinema, they were also there.

Christopher Shaffer at a party in a fellow teacher's home in a village near Banská Bystrica. (Source: Courtesy of Christopher Shaffer)

“If you didn’t sit where you were assigned, they would come get you,” Shaffer said. “If you put your foot on another chair in front of you, they were there to let you know that was a horrible mistake.”

A granny was always watching, he laughed in his car seat.

Prejudice against Roma people

Even if Shaffer enjoyed his time in Slovakia, politics bypassing him at large, he noticed that things in the country were far from perfect.

The Roma issue, for example, made it into Shaffer’s book.

One of his students, whose thinking he considered to be liberal, told the classroom a story about a Roma who had recently been murdered in a violent way. When Shaffer asked her if it did not bother her, she said to him: “You just have to do things like this occasionally to remind them of their place.” Her response left Shaffer extremely shocked.

“There was a lot of prejudice,” The American said.

However, his little experience with Roma people was only positive. On his trip to Stará Ľubovňa, eastern Slovakia, a Roma woman invited Shaffer and his friends to her home for breakfast.

“Whoever set this up must have been Slovak because we didn’t know anybody there,” he said. “There were positive relationships as well.”

Banská Bystrica instead of Prague

Looking back at his teaching stints in Slovakia, both in 1993 and in 1996, he believes it was “a great way to understand that there is a lot of good in the world and it’s good to go out and meet people from other places”.

He returned to Slovakia for a short visit in 2007.

The time spent in Slovakia, the American said, showed him that the country and its people were completely different from what he had been told about eastern Europe as a child in school or what he had watched on TV news.

When asked about what he misses the most about Slovakia, he said the pace of life.

Christopher Shaffer on a hike in 1996 with one of his 1993 students, Martin Vigaš and his wife Monika. (Source: Courtesy of Christopher Shaffer)

“I was amazed at, compared to the USA, how much less stress there was, how much people enjoyed life,” Shaffer said.

Banská Bystrica, an old mining town, was not originally the place Shaffer had wanted to end up in. He was hoping that Education for Democracy, a Polish foundation that recruited American teachers to teach English in Central Europe, would send him to Prague. In 1991, he briefly visited the city, where he came across the foundation’s flyer on a lamp post, as an exchange student in Germany.

Nevertheless, people in Banská Bystrica soon made him feel like at home. Shaffer said that they often wanted to feed him. In the nineties, he was a skinny young man.

“I wonder if that would happen quite the same today,” he said. “In 1993, I was a novelty.”