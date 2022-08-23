Undoubted by The Beatles, Slovak photographer made the band jump

Slovak photographer Dežo Hoffmann moved to London after the Spanish Civil War. After WWII, he became a star photographer. (Source: TRIGON PRODUCTION/Dežo Hoffmann)

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled

Dežo Hoffmann, a middle-aged elegant photographer with a strong Central European accent, was kneeling and getting his camera ready by a road in a park when four young Liverpudlians – the objects of his interest – started to jump over him and grabbed his other cameras to capture the fun moment.

Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement

The jolly scene, filmed by one of the young Liverpudlians in the early sixties, leaves today’s watcher wondering how powerful and honest the bond and the chemistry must have been between the Slovak man and the musically talented boys.