Slovakia’s ‘shopping list’ constitution marks 30 years

The Slovak constitution was adopted on September 1, 1992. (Source: Constitutional Court of the Slovak Republic)

Slovakia’s constitution, adopted 30 years ago, is referred to in some legal circles as a “shopping list”.

Since that day on September 1, 1992, just four months before Czechoslovakia split into two countries, different parliaments have voted for 20 amendments to it – and unsuccessfully tried to change it a further 120 times.

Today, experts believe the country’s supreme act of legislation needs to be treated with more respect.

“The constitution is not a shopping list to which anyone can add anything just because they don’t like something, for example, a ruling by the Constitutional Court,” said Via Iuris, a non-profit organisation that advocates for the protection of the rule of law.