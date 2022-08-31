Slovakia’s ‘shopping list’ constitution marks 30 years

Slovakia’s constitution, adopted 30 years ago, is referred to in some legal circles as a “shopping list”.
Since that day on September 1, 1992, just four months before Czechoslovakia split into two countries, different parliaments have voted for 20 amendments to it – and unsuccessfully tried to change it a further 120 times.
Today, experts believe the country’s supreme act of legislation needs to be treated with more respect.
“The constitution is not a shopping list to which anyone can add anything just because they don’t like something, for example, a ruling by the Constitutional Court,” said Via Iuris, a non-profit organisation that advocates for the protection of the rule of law.