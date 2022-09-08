The White Night festival is about to return. What to expect?

The event will take place in Bratislava from September 16, then in Košice a week later.

The White Night contemporary arts festival returns to Bratislava and Košice later this month, with a rich international representation. As is customary, it will feature popular light installations in public spaces, as well as a range of other attractions.

The year's event, the thirteenth such festival, is set to begin in Bratislava on Friday, September 16, and will last three nights. The event will then move to Košice, where it begins on September 23, again lasting three nights.

The varied programme will feature dozens of works and installations from creators both local and foreign.

Many installations are based on interaction or new media formats, or are connected to other scientific disciplines including neuroscience, psychology, physics and robotics. You can find out more about the programme on the official website of the event, in both Slovak and English.

A ten-metre moon

Residents and visitors in both cities can look forward to seeing a 10-metre-wide light object in the shape of a fairy-tale moon. In Bratislava it will be lowered onto the promenade by the Danube River, while in Košice the object will illuminate walks in the City Park.

"We are happy that even during the pandemic we supported and brought high-quality production, but the situation significantly interfered with our effort. The three-night format gives us more freedom and allows us to showcase a variety of artistic approaches and genres," explains Zuzana Pacáková, the artistic director of the festival.

During the pandemic, the event was extended to two weeks, but that tied the hands of the organisers in several ways, not least financially.

Works from around the world

In addition to Czech and Slovak authors, visitors can look forward to works and installations by artists from Germany, Austria, Japan, Canada, France, Hungary, Belgium, Great Britain and New Zealand.

"The Belgian studio Superbe, for example, will allow you to become listeners, conductors, and even signers at the same time in an unusual interactive ensemble. French artist Patrick Tresset will present a performance in which the viewer becomes a passive model, while three almost identical and focused robots take over the role of sketching artists," say the organisers.

As for architecture, there will be two unique installations based on the iconic interiors of both cities.

"In Bratislava, the legendary but already decaying Yalta bar will be revived with light and music, while in Košice the shine of water will return to the former swimming pool at Kunsthalle."

In the capital, an interactive projection will light up the National Bank of Slovakia tower. The Nová Tržnica, an indoor market hall, as well as the historical building of the Slovak National Theatre will also be included in the programme.