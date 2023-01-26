For this American, podcasting became a way to make foreigners in Slovakia visible

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled

Eleven years after he settled in Slovakia, Jeremy Hill said to himself that he no longer wanted to feel invisible in the country and launched a podcast to tell stories about how he sees this place, which is his second home.

The American titled it “Na Slovensku Aj Po Anglicky” to challenge a deeply-rooted notion among Slovaks that there’s only one right way of doing things: the Slovak way.

It was during the time of pandemic lockdowns and no travel, when Hill felt most isolated, that he decided to put out the first episode, despite initial fears that he might offend some Slovaks as he set out to paint what he calls a “not overly positive” picture of their country.

“I've heard a lot of glorifications of Slovakia in English,” the Trenčín-based English teacher and occasional writer claims, “But it’s kind of taboo to complain about Slovakia unless it’s politics or customer service.”

Seated in an armchair in a former bomb shelter that serves as a practice room for the band of which he is a member, Hill still remembers how an angry cashier yelled in Slovak at his Canadian friend back in the day because she had forgotten to weigh her oranges. Both of them were new to the country and spoke no Slovak.

Unfortunately, the American notes, this is not unique to Slovakia.

Growing up in a small town in Texas, the situation that Hill and his friend found themselves in reminded the American of people from Latin America that he had met in the past, who ended up in similar situations once they arrived in the USA. “I could feel the kind of terror in those situations, when they were interacting with you and they couldn’t really speak English,” he says. The experience like this and the urge to let Slovaks know what foreigners deal with every day also prompted Hill to start his podcast.

The first episode talked about his first Christmas in Slovakia. An amusing episode about his Slovak hospital experience then followed.

“It’s enlightening for some people,” he feels, “But for a general audience in Slovakia, it’s missing the mark.”

This is because the podcast is not available in Slovak and reaches only those Slovaks who can understand English. But even this he has used to his advantage, shifting from sharing his own stories to interviewing foreigners in Slovakia about their experiences of the country and its people.

“I saw there were plenty of options for Slovaks to talk about us [foreigners], but not for us to speak for ourselves,” Hill explains.

Apart from Slovakia’s numerous Slovak-language media outlets, there are two English-language media outlets, Radio Slovakia International and The Slovak Spectator (the latter publishes Hill’s podcast), that provide foreigners with news in English. It is mostly Slovaks who create the content, though. Hill’s podcast, on the other hand, is primarily created by foreigners and also covers topics that other media, the American feels, would probably avoid.

“The podcast’s become kind of a community now,” he comments, stressing that his podcast offers yet another platform for foreigners but does not aim to serve as a counterpoint to the mentioned English-language media.

Before he started to make the podcast, Hill says he did not know any foreigners. Based in Trenčianska Teplá, a small town outside Trenčín, he lived in his own bubble, formed by his Slovak friends and family.

Singing is one of Jeremy Hill's several hobbies. (Source: Archive of Jeremy Hill)

From Big Bend and Las Vegas to Slovakia

After several years spent in America, Hill and his Slovak wife, Silvia, relocated to Slovakia in 2009.

They met in Big Bend National Park in Texas, where they were both working.

“Out in the desert, in the mountains with the cactus and the coyotes,” the American laughs.

Their wedding was no less adventurous. They got married in Las Vegas, albeit without Elvis, several months after they met for the first time.

“We loved each other. It wasn’t just a purely practical thing,” the podcaster emphasises, adding that they will mark their 20th wedding anniversary next year.

In Slovakia, Hill started to teach English, a field completely different from natural resources management and fine arts, which he studied in university. He could, like his wife, teach biology to school children – but he says he is not convinced that it’s what he wants to do.

“I like teaching adults,” he responds, though he still pays attention to how he says something when he teaches them.

He admits it would be easier for him on some days if he had somebody that he could talk to over a beer, using English slang and speaking at normal speed, knowing that the other person would understand everything he says.

Jeremy Hill with his wife Silvia in Texas. (Source: Archive of Jeremy Hill)

Slovaks’ shallow interest in foreigners

And while Hill continues to live in Slovakia, America became home to his sister-in law, who married an American. He admits his sister-in-law and he are two polar opposites when it comes to their views about life in Slovakia and America.

“She doesn’t intend to come back home,” Hill notes.

While she has been embracing American culture for more than 20 years, to the maximum extent possible, Hill has never wanted to fully integrate into Slovak society.

“That’s not who I am,” he says.

However, he argues that Slovakia should try harder to integrate foreigners into society and show more respect for, and be more curious about, foreigners’ cultures.

“They’re not really celebrated here like you might find in America,” Hill notes.

For example, on his podcast an Australian guest complained that Slovaks often ask him where he is from, but have no urge to ask follow-up questions. The podcaster hopes that his podcast can give Slovaks some impetus to go and find out more information about other cultures.

“That’s kind of really the goal of it anyway,” he says.

Jeremy Hill with his daughter. (Source: Archive of Jeremy Hill)

Hill’s Slovak wife is his rock

Though comparisons and cultural differences oftentimes appear on his podcast, Hill avoids them in his daily life. He considers them pointless.

“I just live, take Slovakia as home,” he says, “I’ve kind of eased into life here and into the degree of integration that I’m comfortable with.”

He might not watch Slovak television, he says, but he admits he takes a critical stance when it comes to politics and how Slovakia could improve. He would like to see local governments pay more attention to foreigners – not least Trenčín, a town that will hold the title European Capital of Culture in 2026.

“As far as the decision-making or the input go, foreigners are not included,” claims the American, “I have seen no outreach.”

Whether that is going to change, Hill does not know. What motivates him to go on with his life in Trenčín Region is his family and the local countryside, where he seeks peace and where he can think.

“My wife is my rock,” Hill confesses. “Whenever I feel I’ve lost my way or I feel like an outsider, she brings me back to the centre.”

It is his wife, his family, and friends through whom he actually understands and interprets Slovakia. Without them, Hill, a person who needs movement, doubts he would be able to call Slovakia home.

“It’s a bit of an effort for me to stay in one place,” he says, “But I have two children and I am happy to raise them here.”