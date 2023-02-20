Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

20. Feb 2023 at 16:10

News digest: First Slovak flying car loses air beneath its wings

Ján Kuciak documentary to be screened, how to cook traditional Slovak soup. Learn more in today's digest.

Matúš Beňo

Good evening. Here is the Monday, February 20 edition of Today in Slovakia - the main news of the day in less than five minutes.

First Slovak flying car grounded

(Source: AP/TASR)

The flying car designed by Slovaks and presented on October 29, 2014 in Vienna had been a sensation. However, the dream of its fathers of the vehicle being the first step to "changing passenger transport on a global scale" will not come to pass.

Almost nine years later the management of the company has resolved to file for bankruptcy.

"The last negotiations with investors…were not successful," said the company as cited by the TASR newswire. For several years, the company had tried to unsuccessfully raise capital.

Read more about the Aeromobile:

Feature story for today

Unlike bryndzove halušky, a traditional soup made of bryndza is missing from the menus of most restaurants in the country.

Moreover, various recipes for the classic dish are everywhere, but no one seems to cook it. Read writer Jana Liptáková's journey to cook the enigmatic soup.

BLOG: Demikát – the traditional soup that has disappeared from Slovak tables Read more 

Movie tip of the day

On February 21, exactly five years have passed since Ján Kuciak and his fianceé Martina Kušnírová were killed. On that day, the documentary Kuciak: Vražda Novinára (transl. Kuciak: Murder of a Journalist - Ed. note) will premiere for their family and journalists. In the following days, screening for the general public will start.

Read more about the documentary here.

In other news

  • The National Criminal Agency (NAKA) is checking whether the spread of misinformation related to mobilisation could be considered as the crime of spreading alarm. In January, disinformation website Bádateľ spread the news that Slovakia would be drawn into war in Ukraine and that men would be conscripted. The police is also conducting criminal proceeding in the case of fake call-up papers that some Slovaks received in September last year.
  • With 529 foreigners living in Trenčín, the city has the lowest number of foreigners in comparison to other regional capitals, shows the 2021 Population and Housing Census.
A carnival parade in Trebišov, eastern Slovakia. A carnival parade in Trebišov, eastern Slovakia. (Source: TASR)
  • Last week, cases of acute respiratory diseases in Slovakia increased by two percent in comparison with the week before. The highest morbidity was recorded in the Bratislava Region, the lowest in the Banská Bystrica Region.
  • President Zuzana Čaputová sees no reason to appoint a caretaker government for the time being as the interim government has not done anything careless. The communication between both is "intensive", says Čaputová.
  • Slovakia donated 321,060 vaccines against the coronavirus to Serbia. The vaccines worth more than €6.2 million are currently being administered to the population.
  • The construction of an industrial park in the village of Valaliky, Košice Region, began with the first ceremonial dig on Monday. Volvo Cars announced that it will build a production plant in a €1.2-billion investment. The plant will specialise in the production of electric cars.
The first ceremonial dig at the industrial park in the village of Valaliky. The first ceremonial dig at the industrial park in the village of Valaliky. (Source: Korzár/Judita Čermáková)

Weather for Tuesday

Mostly cloudy all over the country, with daily temperatures between 9 to 14 degrees Celsius. Level 3 warning for strong wind in the mountains has been issued for the High and Low Tatras. A Level 1 warning applies for the regions of north and central Slovakia.

If you have suggestions on how this news overview can be improved, you can reach us at editorial@spectator.sk.

