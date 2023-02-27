Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
27. Feb 2023 at 16:20  I Premium content

Juraj Jakubisko, leading filmmaker dubbed the “Slovak Fellini”, dies at 84

After a nine-year-long ban under communism, the notable Slovak director and hat wearer made some of the most iconic films in Slovak cinema.

Peter Dlhopolec
editor-in-chief
Film director Juraj Jakubisko died on February 24, 2023, aged 84. (Source: Pavol Funtál)

Juraj Jakubisko, one of the greatest Slovak filmmakers affiliated with the Czechoslovak New Wave, a golden age of Czechoslovak cinema in the sixties, died on Friday at his home in Prague, Czech Republic. He was 84.

SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement

His daughter and actress, Jannette Jakubisková, announced the director’s death on social media. Jakubisko had a heart transplant in 2012, which led to the suppression of his immune system and becoming ill more often.

Jakubisko’s works are characterised by poetry, symbolism, imagination and folklore, belonging among the treasures of Slovak cinema.

Death in many forms, escaping or reconciling with it, became one of the major motifs in Jakubisko’s films, including in “Perinbaba” (The Feather Fairy), a film released in 1985. Portrayed by Italian actress Giulietta Masina, Perinbaba controls the weather on Earth by using magic from her cave. She also looks after a boy who she saved from being taken by Death. For love, he later decides to return to the world of mortals where he faces Death’s intrigues again.

SkryťTurn off ads

“It [death] fascinates me a lot,” he said in an interview with Czech Public Radio a few years ago. “I’ve always perceived it as something mysterious, which I must keep returning to. It’s given me hope.”

The director observed that art should free people from the fear of death.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
44,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
79,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťClose ad