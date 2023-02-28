News digest: Slovak sentenced on Russia spy charges

Amendments targeting transgender people, Slovak scientist on still underfunded science, and the Bratislava zoo reopens.

Good evening. Here is the Tuesday, February 28 edition of Today in Slovakia - the main news of the day in less than five minutes.

Russian spy pleads guilty

Bohuš Garbár, as portrayed on February 28, 2023. (Source: TASR - Ján Krošlák)

On Tuesday, the Specialised Criminal Court in Banská Bystrica approved a plea agreement between the Special Prosecutor's Office and Bohuš Garbár.

The Slovak provided sensitive information to the Russian secret service in the past, for which he has been found guilty of espionage. In addition, he has been convicted of accepting a bribe.

The court sentenced the spy to three years in prison with three years of probation.

LGBT+ rights: Conservative MPs submitted two proposals to parliament that target transgender people.

Travel: Trenčín Region plans to build a new lookout tower for hikers.

Opinion: The media has condemned the threats political journalist Marta Jančkárová received last weekend. Police chief Štefan Hamran said on Tuesday that the police have found an alleged suspect behind the threats.

He gave up part of his scientific career to make an impact

Nuclear physicist Martin Venhart. (Source: SME - Marko Erd)

Martin Venhart, vice-chairman of the Slovak Academy of Sciences, still sees how underfunded Slovak science is. We have come a long way and we still have a long way to go, the scientist says in an interview with The Slovak Spectator.

The Kiss

In 1920, the Slovak National Theatre in Bratislava opened its first season with "Hubička" (The Kiss), Czech composer Bedřich Smetana's sixth opera from 1876. Listen to one of the most popular Smetana operas.

The Slovak National Theatre. (Source: SME - Jozef Jakubčo)

Note: The notable Barcelona-born tenor José Carerras is returning to Košice after 12 years. He will perform at the Steel Arena on June 7.

The trial of the extremist Marián Magát , who has been in custody since January 2022, began at the Specialised Criminal Court on Tuesday. The notorious Holocaust denier and Hitler admirer is facing several charges: approval of the Holocaust, support of a movement that aims to suppress human rights, and the production of extremist materials, including his book 'Jewishcracy'. Magát is the founder of the Vzdor Kysuce extremist group. If found guilty, he could spend eight years in prison. The trial should last until June.

More than 150,000 pupils (Year 1 in secondary schools, selected groups of primary and secondary school pupils) will receive a contribution of €350 from EU funds to buy a laptop or tablet with a keyboard, the Investment Ministry announced on Tuesday.

Igor Matovič's OĽaNO movement wants to use an extra tax on the companies that continue to process Russian oil , such as the Slovnaft refinery, to pay the proposed €500 to people who will cast a vote in the early elections. OĽaNO proposes increasing the temporary tax from 55 percent to 70 percent, and extend its validity until the end of this year.

The Supreme Court has decided that Košice Region Chief Rastislav Trnka will not be taken into custody , but the court stressed that it sees a reason for his prosecution.

On Tuesday, the Bratislava zoo reopened after a month. In January, the zoo confirmed a bird flu case and decided to close its premises temporarily. The parliamentary committee for culture and media discusses why the public broadcaster RTVS did not allow Smer MP Ľuboš Blaha to take part in a political interview programme last weekend on February 28, 2023 in Bratislava. (Source: TASR - Martin Baumann)

WEATHER FOR WEDNESDAY: Clear skies across Slovakia. The highest daytime temperature will hike up to 11°C, or 3°C in northern Slovakia. Light wind. (SHMÚ)

