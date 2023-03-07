Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

7. Mar 2023 at 18:26

American firm to produce electric car charging stations in Slovakia

New Trend Technologies hall under construction in Martin.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Trend Technologies plant in Martin, central Slovakia.Trend Technologies plant in Martin, central Slovakia. (Source: Trend Technologies)

The Trend Technologies manufacturer has started to build a new plant in Martin, a town in central Slovakia with good connection to the motorway, where it plans to produce fast-charging stations for e-cars.

As The Slovak Spectator’s sister website My Turiec wrote, the construction of the manufacturing hall began on March 7.

The firm has been producing self-service cash registers and ATMs in recent years, but Trend Technologies is now saying that it is aware of a growing interest in charging stations for electric cars.

The American company, founded more than 40 years ago and operating ten different facilities around the globe, already employs 200 people in Martin. Once it moves to its new premises in the new industrial park, another 150 people should find a job at Trend Technologies.

The €7 million investment should see the first charging stations for electric cars as soon as next year, when the company plans to put the first machines into operation.

Trend Technologies has operated in Slovakia for 15 years. It makes products for the automotive and healthcare sectors, among other things.

