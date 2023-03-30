A new large hospital opens in Slovakia, the first in more than 30 years

The referral hospital in Bratislava is owned by the Penta financial group.

The Penta financial group opens its Bory Hospital in Bratislava on March 30, 2023. (Source: TASR - Jaroslav Novák)

After more than 30 years, the first new large referral hospital has opened its doors in Slovakia.

The new facility is located in the Bory neighbourhood of Bratislava. Penta, the financial group that owns the hospital, began construction four years ago.

The group paid €250 million for the project.

The hospital will serve not only hospitalised patients, but those who will need a one-time medical examination. People will not have to pay for this examination. The medical facility has signed contracts with all health insurance companies in Slovakia.

Official opening on April 3

A radiology department and a radiation oncology department will open on April 3.

Other doctors’ surgeries to open in April are anesthesiology and intensive care medicine, internal medicine, neurosurgery, haematology, gynaecology and obstetrics. Surgeons, ophthalmologists, orthopaedists, urologists and rheumatologists will open their surgeries in the coming weeks.

In June, a maternity hospital should open at Bory.

It is not known when the children’s A&E department will open. The hospital does not want to operate the department, but says that it can offer its premises for its operation. In addition, there are no paediatricians working at the hospital, the Sme daily wrote. The A&E department for adults will open in September.

All the departments and surgeries should open by the autumn.

Use of a cyber knife

As many as 320 doctors and 440 nurses are supposed to work in the hospital. Of the planned total of 1,500 employees, 500 are currently working at Bory Hospital.

Bory Hospital will be the first medical facility in Slovakia that will provide an examination with a cyber knife, used for treating various cancers.

While the private company has managed to open the large hospital, the state has been building its first new referral hospital since the late 1980s. Rázsochy Hospital in Bratislava should be completed in the second half of the 2020s. Its construction is covered by the €6-billion post-Covid recovery plan.

Another new hospital will be constructed in Martin, central Slovakia, to start later this year.