Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

16. Jun 2023 at 10:00  I 

How the new rules in the Tatras affect dogs, climbers and tourists

Night hikes will be banned, but there will be an exception.

Elena Danková
The valley of Bielovodská dolina in the High Tatras.The valley of Bielovodská dolina in the High Tatras. (Source: TASR)

The Tatra National Park (TANAP) administration is finishing preparations for the new visitor regulations.

In an interview, Peter Spitzkopf, TANAP deputy director talks about why dogs will be prohibited from entering some territories, where new routes for cyclists will be added, how hikes will be limited and what what will be done in order to bring in line regulations with reality.

Is it possible that the new rules will affect the coming summer season?

Comments that have been raised are currently being evaluated and processed. Originally, we wanted to finish it in time, but we were unable to do so because of the comments. It may happen that the new regulations will be approved during the summer. There will definitely be a transitional period until the regulations enter into force. For example, dog owners say that they already have vacations booked.

Who raised the most comments in regards to the regulations?

James had the largest group of comments (Slovak climbing federation James). Mountain climbers wanted an extension of the area where climbing can be done from their point of view, and that is a bit different from the proposal brought forth by the TANAP administration.

This also concerns the conservation of nature and why a specific area can or it cannot be made available for mountaineering activities. In the spring, there will be a month-long complete closure, as it is a very sensitive period of animals giving birth and the hatching of young. There will be a partial closure during autumn. This means that the climbing area will not be closed completely, but will be reduced.

To what extent will the movement of visitors with dogs be restricted?

