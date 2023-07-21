Some Bratislava bus routes and timetables will see major changes from August 5

Only one bus route – number 61 – will serve the airport.

Starting August 5, 2023, there will be widespread changes in the routing and schedules of daytime public transport lines, specifically in the districts of Ružinov, Dúbravka, Devínska Nová Ves, Záhorská Bystrica, and Lamač.

The changes most likely to affect visitors will apply to the lines that currently connect Bratislava International Airport to the city. From August 5, only bus number 61 will connect directly to the airport, while bus 96, which currently runs to the airport from Petržalka, will terminate at the nearby Avion shopping centre. The frequency of buses on the number 61 route will increase.

To ensure that passengers have a clear understanding of the changes, information about the modifications will be available at all stops in affected areas. Additionally, between July 29 and August 11 attendants will be on hand at significant stops and transfer points to assist passengers by explaining the new routes and schedules, providing advice and tips to support a smooth transition to the new timetable.

The mayor of Bratislava last month announced that ticket prices were to increase by an average of 20 percent. The price hike went to effect on July 1.

The changes will affect these lines:

Bratislava - Ružinov district:

Map of the new routes in Bratislava- Ružinov district (Source: Dopravný podnik Bratislava)

Bratislava - Dúbravka district:

Bratislava - Lamač district:

Map of the new routes in Dubravka-Lamač district (Source: Dopravný podnik Bratislava)

Bratislava - Záhorská Bystrica district:

Map of the new routes in Bratislava - Záhorská Bystrica (Source: Dopravný podnik Bratislava)

Bratislava - Devínska Nová Ves district: