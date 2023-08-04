Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

4. Aug 2023 at 0:13  I 

Top 10 events in Bratislava for foreigners

Tips for the top 10 events in the capital between August 3 and August 13, plus temporary exhibitions and highlights of the year.

Ivana Adžić
community manager
Knights at DevínKnights at Devín (Source: Brano Bibel, SITA)
TOP 10

CONCERT: INEKAFE Concert Bratislava, August 4, 20:00
EVENT: Wine Under the Stars 2023; August 4-6
EVENT: Knights at Devín; August 5, 10:00
EVENT: Vegan Picnic; August 5, 14:00
CONCERT: Children’s concert PACI PAC; August 5, 15:00
CONCERT: Helloween + guests; August 5, 16:00
CONCERT: Billy Barman, August 5
CONCERT: Fragile concerts; August 9
PARTY: Čavalenky & Yambro & Adhok; August 10, 19:00
CONCERT: Hortus Artis; August 13

Galleries in Bratislava: Temporary exhibitions

Highlights of the Year

New! How and where foreigners can socialise in Bratislava - a new page that is dedicated to basic info regarding life in Bratislava, including religious services for non-Slovak speakers, where to learn Slovak, or places to sing karaoke or play sports.

Bratislava

Top stories

News digest: Instead of watching Harry Potter, children were pressured to pray

O2 Slovakia will have a new shareholder, free Bratislava events, and why you should visit Terchová.


5 h
Vrakuňa’s citizens presented apples washed in water with leaked toxins at the protest in 2016.

Chemical time bomb in Bratislava’s Vrakuňa keeps ticking

The state is failing to solve leaking chemical waste dump.


31. may
Klepáč.

Centuries-old water mill to be auctioned off in Bratislava

Known as Klepáč, the former mill now serves as a buffet.


1. aug
International arrest warrant issued for Marián Kučerka.

War in police sees first legally convicted actor

Marián Kučerka was sentenced in absentia.


2. aug
