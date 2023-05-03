Slovak Matters: The language of love

Know the right level of love in Slovak so you don't get in over your head, or insult the person you're crushing on.

Get love right in Slovak. (Source: Image by Photo Mix from Pixabay )

I once had a Slovak lawyer as an English student who disappeared one summer for a study stay abroad and came back gabbing in colloquial English. She had had a love affair with a Canadian, and opined most provocatively, "You never learn the language until you sleep with the language."

Yes, the dizzying throes of incipient love (láska) are prime training ground for budding linguists. Just as babies babble, lovers have an infantile repertoire of their own (believe it or not, a professor at my alma mater did a study that established a psychological parallel between baby noises and the cooing of lovers). If you've got a compassionate, captive audience, and half of what you're saying is already nonsense, the conditions for learning a foreign language may be ideal.

Euphonious, playful, and suitable for constant repetition, pet names (maznavé slová, lit. caressing words) are a fun entry into Slovak. Common examples include miláčik (darling), srdiečko (sweetheart), zlato (lit. golden), and pusa (kiss).