Lonely Planet prize was the perfect ad for the Tatras

Last summer marked an 8-percent growth in the number of accommodated visitors

The prize for the High Tatras as the most interesting summer European destination in 2019, awarded by the travel website Lonely Planet, has probably borne fruit.

The visitor rate for the summer season in the High Tatras showed a healthy increase from the 2018 figures, according to the director of the Regional Organisation of Tourism Region High Tatras Lucia Blašková.

Last summer marked an 8-percent growth in the number of accommodated visitors in the Tatras in comparison with the previous year, equating to about 115,000 visitors.

“The presentation of the Tatras as Best in Europe by the Lonely Planet gave us recognition at an international level,” said Blašková, as quoted by the TASR newswire. “References by visitors who have discovered the Tatras, such as the Arsenal football team from London, have contributed to their popularity.”

One-day visits too

Significant growth also occurred in the day visitor category where the numbers are estimated at 700,000. The exact numbers will be clearer after the data is processed by the Statistics Office.

“The overall increase in the number of accommodated visitors was 14.51 percent, but there was a bigger increase of 17.58 percent with local tourists and the number of foreign tourists grew by 9.21 percent,” Blašková explained, as quoted by TASR.

Czechs, Poles, Hungarians

When it comes to foreign visitors, Czechs, Poles, Hungarians, Germans and Ukrainians come in the greatest numbers but there are also tourists from Lithuania, France, Spain, Israel, the US, Scandinavia, Belgium and the Netherlands.

All the attraction

Trips by cable cars to Štrbské Pleso or to Tatranská Lomnica are among the favourites along with hikes to Popradské or Zelené Pleso. Of the more demanding hikes, Rysy peak is the most popular.

video //www.youtube.com/embed/sRmQLJAwOYA

13. Dec 2019 at 0:37 | Compiled by Spectator staff