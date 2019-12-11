Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Menu
Show all sections

Two men charged with murder of a young Serb in downtown Bratislava

The men have been detained in Hungary. Slovakia is now waiting for their extradition.

CCTV footage shows the three men suspected of the murder of a 22-year-old Serbian national in Bratislava on December 8, 2019CCTV footage shows the three men suspected of the murder of a 22-year-old Serbian national in Bratislava on December 8, 2019(Source: FB Polícia SR)

The Hungarian police and Interpol have arrested two Serbians suspected of the December 8 murder of a 22-year-old Serbian in Bratislava, the Slovak police wrote on Facebook.

“On the basis of procedural actions taken, they have been charged with murder committed in the form of complicity,” the Slovak police said.

The murder took place in front of the Main Post Office building, near the SNP Square and Obchodná Street, in the early morning hours. A CCTV clip and pictures shared on Facebook earlier this week contributed to a fast identification of the men concerned, the police explained.

The Hungarian police also shared a video from the arrest.

Up to 10 years in jail

The charges were brought in the culprits’ absence. If found guilty, the two men may spend between seven to 10 years in prison.

The Slovak police also claimed the procedures are being carried out to extradite the accused men from Hungary to Slovakia. A European arrest warrant has already been issued by a Bratislava court.

The third suspect from CCTV footage comes from Macedonia. The police detained him in Slovakia.

11. Dec 2019 at 21:22  | Compiled by Spectator staff

The processing of personal data is subject to our Privacy Policy and the Cookie Policy. Before submitting your e-mail address, please make sure to acquaint yourself with these documents.

Theme: Bratislava

Top stories

Kocner's messages read in court. He questions their authenticity

The promissory case trial continued on December 17.

Marian Kocner in court on December 17. His attorney Michal Mandzak in the background.

Slovak economy no longer defies global gravity

Tight labour market and short supply of skilled workers results in a pay bonanza.

Jaguar Land Rover reveals the new Defender model, which will be produced in its Nitra plant, Slovakia.

Mastering English is not necessary to enjoy English-language comedy

Student theatre ActofKAA brings Don’t Dress for Dinner

ActofKAA troupe

Slovaks living abroad have only one month to register for the elections

Slovaks living abroad may vote in the elections via mail.

Election, illustrative stock photo

Services and publications

Properties Slovakia - Travel guide Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring College