Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Menu
Show all sections

Labour Ministry showed premises of the European Labour Authority

Bratislava will host the first EU authority.

The logo of the European Labour Authority at its premises.The logo of the European Labour Authority at its premises.(Source: Jana Liptáková)

“It’s better than my office in Brussels; certainly the view is better,” said Joost Korte, Director-General of the EC’s Employment, Social Affairs and Inclusion Department Joost Korte when visiting the premises in Bratislava in which the European Labour Authority would be located, in early December.

ELA is the first EU authority Slovakia will host. It was launched earlier this year in reaction to the fact that 17 million EU citizens currently live and work in other EU countries.

“It will help member states to much better inform those Europeans who want to find a job in another member state concerning the rights and obligations they have in other countries,” said Korte, adding that this authority was also created to avoid abuse and help member states at being more effective when it comes to joint inspections across the border.

Related articleBratislava will not lose the EU office despite discord Read more 

Today, there are about 20 people working for the ELA while they are still in Brussels. It should achieve the full capacity of 144 within two to three years while Slovak Labour Minister Ján Richter would like one-third of the authority’s staff to be Slovaks.

In the meantime, the European Commission is working at full speed in order to ensure that the ELA will be operational in Bratislava as soon as possible, said Siobhán Millbright, press officer for employment, social rights and inclusion at the EC.

“In order to ensure that the ELA will start on a solid basis it is very important to make sure that all procedural steps are followed,” said Millbright.

First of all, each new EU body must develop its operational capacity before it can work independently. This includes the establishment of an administrative and management structure, an operational office space, an IT infrastructure and the recruitment of the staff necessary for the proper functioning of the ELA. Secondly, there are a number of legal steps which need to be followed in order to get the green light from the competent authorities. The ELA will comply with these procedural steps as efficiently and attentively as possible, according to Millbright

In the time being, ELA is recruiting the executive director. The management board would choose him/her in the spring of next year and this person could assume the office towards the summer.

“That could be the formal start of operations [of ELA] here in Bratislava,” said Korte.

L12

Related articleNew EU labour authority officially launched Read more 

The ELA will be located in the recently completed 14-storey building L12 on Landerevova 12, constructed by the developer J&T Real Estate (JLRE) in the new city district of Eurovea City. It is on the edge of the historical city centre, inside of the just growing new downtown.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 1 years
34,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 12 weeks
12 €
Buy
Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

18. Dec 2019 at 6:10  | Jana Liptáková

The processing of personal data is subject to our Privacy Policy and the Cookie Policy. Before submitting your e-mail address, please make sure to acquaint yourself with these documents.

Theme: Bratislava

Top stories

Kocner's messages read in court. He questions their authenticity

The promissory case trial continued on December 17.

Marian Kocner in court on December 17. His attorney Michal Mandzak in the background.

Slovak economy no longer defies global gravity

Tight labour market and short supply of skilled workers results in a pay bonanza.

Jaguar Land Rover reveals the new Defender model, which will be produced in its Nitra plant, Slovakia.

Mastering English is not necessary to enjoy English-language comedy

Student theatre ActofKAA brings Don’t Dress for Dinner

ActofKAA troupe

Slovaks living abroad have only one month to register for the elections

Slovaks living abroad may vote in the elections via mail.

Election, illustrative stock photo

Services and publications

Properties Slovakia - Travel guide Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring College