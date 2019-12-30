Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Kuciak murder trial: Middleman gets 15 years in prison

The Specialised Criminal Court approved his deal with prosecutor, Andruskó becomes a witness.

Zoltán Andruskó arrives to courtZoltán Andruskó arrives to court(Source: Sme - Marko Erd)

The man who has confessed to having acted as the go-between in the murder of Ján Kuciak and Martina Kušnírová will go to prison for 15 years.

Zoltán Andruskó is the only one of the five people charged in connection with the murder who has cooperated with the investigators. The remaining four people whom the police believed to have been involved in the murder stood in front of the Specialised Criminal Court in Pezinok on December 19 for a preliminary hearing. Their trial will start on January 13.

Andruskó confessed to having passed the order from Alena Zsuzsová, a close collaborator of Marian Kočner, who faces charges of ordering the murder of Ján Kuciak, to the hitmen, Miroslav Marček and Tomáš Szabó. He cooperated with the police soon after he was detained in September 2018. As a result, he was able to close a deal on guilt and punishment with the prosecutor.

"Andruskó traded human life. He sold a value that the Penal Code strictly protects. And he subsequently traded his punishment," Judge Pamela Záleská, who chaired the senate of the Specialised Criminal Court that approved the deal on December 30, said as quoted by the Sme daily.

15 years in prison

30. Dec 2019 at 14:03

