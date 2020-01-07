Slovakia warns the public over recent events in Iraq

Slovak soldiers have been relocated from Iraq to another country.

Thousands of Iranians take part in a funeral service for Iran's General Qasem Soleimani on January 6, 2019, in Tehran, Iran. (Source: TASR)

Slovakia’s Foreign Affairs Ministry has issued two warnings regarding the escalating situation in the Middle East.

Following the assassination of Iran’s Major General Qasem Soleimani in Iraq in early January by US military forces, the Slovak ministry says the fourth-level recommendation “to leave the country” is still in place when it comes to Iraq.

“Consular assistance to the citizens of the Slovak Republic is provided, within the existing limited options, by the Slovak Embassy in Beirut [Lebanon],” the ministry informed on its website.

Slovakia’s honorary consulate in Erbil, Iraq, is not open, the ministry added.

Demonstrations in Iran

The Foreign Affairs Ministry also recommends that people avoid public spaces in Iran as protests and funeral marches are expected to go on in reaction to Soleimani’s death.

“The ministry calls on people not to take pictures or film public gatherings and to follow instructions issued by local authorities,” the ministry wrote on its website.

Slovak citizens are also advised to register online on the ministry’s website before travelling to Iran.

7. Jan 2020 at 22:07 | Compiled by Spectator staff