Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Menu
Show all sections

Suché Mýto used to be a lively part of today’s Bratislava

Part of it was pulled down after WWII and other buildings made space for elevated crossings in the late 1970s.

Historical Suché Mýto with the St Michal tower in the background.Historical Suché Mýto with the St Michal tower in the background.(Source: Courtesy of OZ Bratislavské Rožky)

Today, Suché Mýto Street is a short, wide four-line road leading from the very centre of Bratislava to the north with only few reasons for passersby to stop on. Contrary to this, in the past this was a lively place full of various shops and small workshops. Part of it fell victim to bombing during WWII. Then remaining buildings that used to flank it were razed to make space for an elevated crossing in the late 1970s.

“Suché Mýto does not resemble what it used to be at all,” said Ján Vyhnánek from the civic association Bratislavské Rožky, at the beginning of a lecture on this part of Bratislava in mid December. “About 40-50 years ago, the place brimmed with life.”

Suché Mýto means Dry Toll-House

The street of Suché Mýto used to lead from Michalská Brána, one of the gates of the inner fortification of former Pressburg, today Bratislava, to the outer fortification with a gate where the toll for goods transported via trade routes to the city was collected. It was probably the oldest dry toll-house in the city. It got the name Suché, Dry in English, because at other toll-houses the toll was collected for goods transported via the Danube River or a ford, and thus these were ‘wet’ toll-houses. The Suché Mýto gate was razed in 1804.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 1 years
34,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 12 weeks
12 €
Buy
Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

10. Jan 2020 at 13:52  | Jana Liptáková

The processing of personal data is subject to our Privacy Policy and the Cookie Policy. Before submitting your e-mail address, please make sure to acquaint yourself with these documents.

Theme: Bratislava

Top stories

Slovak democracy set for crucial test in coming year, political analyst says

Parliamentary elections will give a guide to outcome of other key events, including election of Prosecutor General.

Illustrative stock photo

Kuciak murder investigation: A timeline

The most notable moments in the murder investigation related to journalist Ján Kuciak and his fiancée Martina Kušnírová.

People came out to the SNP Square in Bratislava on the freezing evening of February 26 to light candles in the memory of investigative reporter Ján Kuciak and his partner Martina Kušnírová, who were murdered.

Government blocks Penta’s assets

The value of the blocked assets is €15 million.

Penta residence in the Digital Park, Bratislava

Foreigners: Top 10 events in Bratislava

Tips for the top 10 events in the capital between January 10 and January 19, plus regular services in different languages, training, temporary exhibitions and highlights of the year.

Travel cinema: Thailand (Illustrative stock photo)

Services and publications

Properties Slovakia - Travel guide Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring College