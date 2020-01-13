Alps visible from Veľká Fatra

New record in distant observation.

Very favourable weather conditions helped to overcome the record of maximum visibility from the area of Slovakia, My Turiec reported.

The Slovak Hydrometeorological Institute posted the news on Facebook. Polish observer Maciej Majewský was probably the first one who succeeded in observing the peaks of the Austrian Alps from the Veľká Fatra mountain range.

Related story: Blog: Wanna reset your head? Go to the Veľká Fatra mountains Read more

The Alps peak Heukuppe was visible from Ostredok peak, about 285 kilometres distant. This is a new record in distance observation from Slovakia.

video //www.youtube.com/embed/sRmQLJAwOYA

13. Jan 2020 at 23:34 | Compiled by Spectator staff