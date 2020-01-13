Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Alps visible from Veľká Fatra

New record in distant observation.

Views from OstredokViews from Ostredok(Source: Maciej Majewský)
Very favourable weather conditions helped to overcome the record of maximum visibility from the area of Slovakia, My Turiec reported.

The Slovak Hydrometeorological Institute posted the news on Facebook. Polish observer Maciej Majewský was probably the first one who succeeded in observing the peaks of the Austrian Alps from the Veľká Fatra mountain range.

The Alps peak Heukuppe was visible from Ostredok peak, about 285 kilometres distant. This is a new record in distance observation from Slovakia.

13. Jan 2020 at 23:34  | Compiled by Spectator staff

