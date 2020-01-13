Man who shot Kuciak and Kušnírová: I am guilty

The trial has begun. Kočner and Zsuzsová plead not guilty to the murder.

"I am guilty in point one," Miroslav Marček, charged with the murder of Ján Kuciak and Martina Kušnírová, told the court in Pezinok on Monday, January 13.

Related article How the Kuciak case changed Slovakia (overview) Read more

The trial with the four people who face charges in the case of the murder of Kuciak and Kusnirova kicked off at the Specialised Criminal Court on January 13 and is set to continue with eight more sessions throughout January and February.

During the preliminary session on December 19, neither of the charged showed any interest in closing the guilt and punishment agreement with the prosecutor. In the meantime, the fifth person involved in the murder, the go-between Zoltán Andruskó, who has cooperated with the police from the start, got a 15-year prison sentence within his guilt and punishment deal with the prosecutor.

The trial started with the prosecutor reading out the indictment against the four persons.

Investigative journalist Ján Kuciak and his fiancée Martina Kušnírová were killed in their house in the western-Slovak municipality of Veľká Mača on February 21, 2018. The police linked the murder to Kuciak's investigative work very soon after their bodies were discovered.

13. Jan 2020 at 13:45 | Compiled by Spectator staff