Foreigners: Top 10 events in Bratislava

Tips for the top 10 events in the capital between January 17 and January 26, plus regular services in different languages, training, temporary exhibitions and highlights of the year.

Find all tips for top events, places, and the best things to do in Bratislava at Eventland. Every day find new and up to date tips on where to go this week or this weekend, as well as festivals and concerts you should not miss! It is possible also to add events for free at Eventland.

TOP 10

CONCERT: Zagar, Hummel and Beethoven concert; Starts: Jan 17, 19:00

EVENT: Vegan dinner; Starts: Jan 18, 16:30

EVENT: Stomp - The World Dance Show; Starts: Jan 17-18

CONCERT: The most beautiful New Year's concert; Starts: Jan 18, 19:30

PARTY: Balkan Bashavel; Starts: Jan 18, 21:00

PARTY: Black & White Party; Starts: Jan 18, 22:00

EVENT: Toy swap; Starts: Jan 19, 10:00

EVENT: Festival O!PLA; Starts: Jan 22, 20:00

STAND-UP: Silné reči- English edition; Starts: Jan 24, 20:00

BAZAAR: Exchange without money; Starts: Jan 25, 10.00

Religious Services for non-Slovak speakers

Galleries in Bratislava: Temporary exhibitions

Training in English

Highlights of the year (selection of events for which it's advisable to obtain tickets early)

TOP 10

Mýtna 1, Bratislava, Friday, January 17, 19:00

Enjoy the works of Zagar, Hummel, and Beethoven at the 5th concert of the Slovak Radio Symphonic orchestra.

Programme:

Peter Zagar: Blumental Dance no. 6

Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Concerto for Trumpet and Orchestra in E flat major, WoO / S49

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony no. 1 in C major, Op. 21

Admission: €7. More info: www.ticketportal.sk.

Progressbar Cowork & Hackerspace, Dunajská, Bratislava, Saturday, January 18, 16:30

Come to a vegan potluck - everybody brings a vegan dish that is laid together on a shared table. Then everyone tastes what they want and how much they want. Everyone is welcome at dinner, be it a passionate vegan chef or a curious person who has never tasted vegan food before. Admission: free. More info: www.facebook.com.

Incheba Expo Arena, Viedenska, Friday-Saturday, January 17-18

A unique mixture of percussion, dance, theatre and comedy with amazing music inspired by the everyday, Stomp members use everything from lighters and cans to trash bins and kitchen utilities for a memorable show. Admission: €25-49. More info: www.ticketportal.sk.

AXA Aréna NTC, Príkopova, Bratislava, Saturday, January 18, 19:30

100-member gypsy orchestra Budapest with guests: Kandráčovci and Filip Jancik

The world-famous 100-member Gypsy Orchestra from Budapest will visit Slovakia again this January 2020! Exclusive guests at the concert will be Filip Jančík and Kandráčovci.

The 100-member Gypsy Orchestra was founded on November 2, 1985. Over the past 34 years, they have spread gypsy and folk music over 1,000 times on five continents of the world. During this period they have released more CDs and DVDs. They received 7 platinum and 15 gold awards.

At the opening of the World's Fair in Lisbon, the 100-member Gypsy ensemble enjoyed a unique success. In 2000 they were awarded the “Hungarian Heritage” award and in the same year, they were included in the Guinness Book of Records. In the first minutes of the third millennium, they performed an excellent concert in Monte Carlo in front of the Grand Casino. They participate in music festivals all around the world.

Come and enjoy this unique experience! Admission: €20 - €30. More info: www.ticketportal.sk.

video //www.youtube.com/embed/cNAoLshcMsg

KC Dunaj~, Nedbalova, Bratislava, Saturday, January 18, 21:00

The beginning of the new year means another winter Balkan Bashavel tour! Let’s jump together to get rid of calories from Christmas feasting, to the rhythms of Balkan beats, gypsy music, reggae and world music. Admission: free. More info: www.facebook.com.

video //www.youtube.com/embed/vh5bekUD3FQ

Ventúrska 5, Bratislava, Saturday, January 18, 22:00

Looking for a party full of contrasts and yet as classic as a black and white film? If so, you are at the right address. Dust your black and white checkered pants or dress and head on over. We'll take care of the rest. Admission: €3. More info: www.facebook.com.

Kupodivu, Žilinská, Bratislava, Sunday, January 19, 10:00

Come and exchange toys. In addition, you can also play board games and have a refreshing drink at our non-alcoholic bar. Bring at least 1 and max. 5 toys and choose the same number of toys to take home with you. Toys must be in good to excellent condition and clean = NOT broken, damaged, dirty or otherwise destroyed. The better and more interesting toys you bring, the better toys you will take away. Admission: free. More info: www.facebook.com.

A4 - Zero Space, Karpatská, Bratislava, Wednesday, January 22, 20:00

O! PLA - Festival of Polish Animation is an independent cultural project took place in nearly a hundred Polish cities in its seventh year. A selection of the best films from the festival now goes beyond the Polish borders. At the festival, the audience can learn about contemporary Polish animation for adults, and the program will include films by professional studios, independent animators, graduate and experimental films.

Admission: €3. More info: https://bit.ly/2uxQL36.

Námestie SNP 471/12, Bratislava, Friday, January 24, 20:00

Silné Reči is back with more English stand-up comedy in Bratislava! After the success of the first English show, Silné Reči - English Edition is now officially a regular monthly thing. Starting in January 2020, we will be bringing you comedians who will tickle your funny bone in the original language of stand-up comedy. Internationals, expats, Slovak folks - join us for a hilarious night of comedy at V-Klub! ... or do you want to try to take the stage yourself? We have a few open mic slots for all you brave souls! HEADLINER: Jack Holmes (UK). FEATURED ACTS: Siavash Alaghmandan Motlagh (IRN), Mitch Leffler (USA), Jakub Zitron Ťapák (SVK), Martin Hatala (SVK), HOSTED BY: Matej Makovický (SVK). Admission: €10. More info: www.facebook.com.

Dom kultúry Ružinov, Ružinovská street, Ružinov, Saturday, January 25, 10:00

Do you have unused things at home that you would like to donate and, in its place, choose something nice? Then we have an event for you. You come, you bring, you choose, you take - all without money. Bring only such things that you would like too - nothing damaged or broken. You can bring toys, books, household goods, clothing, small electronics, and larger things by agreement. Admission: free. More info: cultusruzinov.sk.

Do you want to know more? Download Eventland's app and see what is going on around you wherever you are (Android, iOS).

TRAINING: Pilates in English; Starts: Every Monday evening, 20:30

TRAINING: Yoga in English on Thursdays; Starts: Every Thursday, 18:30

TRAINING: Yoga in English at Indian Embassy; Starts: Monday to Friday, 11:00, 16:00, 18:00

TRAINING: Pilates in English– The class is in English, suitable for men and women, beginners and advanced, Slovaks and foreigners. The venue is equipped with Pilates requisites, a shower and a kitchen. (you do not need to bring a mat). Andrea’s classes are a mix of Pilates exercises for a strong core and and flexible body, as well as yoga exercises for stretching stiff muscles caused by a sedentary lifestyle. Her classes end with the all-important relaxation of body and mind. She also uses highly qualitative essential oils (doTerra) during the class. Refreshments, tea, fruit are included in the price. Starts: Every Monday evening, 20:30; Open Mind centrum, Mickiewiczova 2. Admission: €8 (one-time charge). More info: www.internationals.sk.

TRAINING: Yoga in English on Thursdays - You need to make reservation via yoga@internationals.sk. This is a beginners & intermediate class and you do not need any pre-knowledge. We will practice Dynamic Flow yoga. Take a look at one of our sessions: https://www.facebook.com/InternationalsBratislava/videos/1604953649521444/ Tea, water, fruit, showers are available to use for free. In these classes we will perform exercises that make us stronger, more flexible, obtain balance and have fun while doing it. Starts: Thursday 18:30; Open Mind Centrum, Mickiewiczova 2. Admission: €8 (one-time charge) or €59 for a 10 session ticket you can use within 12 weeks. More info: www.internationals.sk.

TRAINING: Yoga in English at Indian Embassy - The Embassy of India in Bratislava is happy to announce the commencement of Yoga classes. The classes will be conducted by Ms. Jaiwanti, Yoga Teacher. The classes will cover Asanas, Pranayama, Meditation and Relaxation techniques. People interested in joining the Yoga Classes are requested to fill in the attached Registration Form. The Registration Form may then be sent to email: eindia.iccr@mail.telekom.sk. For any clarification/further information, you may contact Ms. Jaiwanti at Tel: +421-2-5296 2916/7/8 or email: eindia.iccr@mail.telekom.sk. Admission is free. Starts: Monday to Friday, 11:00, 16:00, 18:00, Dunajska 4, Bratislava. More info: www.indianembassy.sk

DANUBIANA

Vladimír Gažovič: Celebration

Vladimír Židlický: Restrospective

Dan Meluzin: Observer

SLOVAK NATIONAL GALLERY

Anna Daučíková. Work in Progress: 7 Situations

TEMPORARY EXHIBITIONS IN DANUBIANA:

Vladimír Gažovič – Vladimír Gažovíč is an excellent representative of contemporary Slovak graphic art who transformed certain format and meaning impulses of the classical message of art development within the current context in his work. At the end of the 1960s Gažovič began to develop his original concept of graphic work which enabled him to break through the foreign art scene more intensively than anyone before him. The novelty here lies in the technological perfection of his work with original lithographs printed from stone. This new technology allowed him to perceive the artistic form in a new way and to build it on painting principles. By working with graded colour shades and light he forms the plasticity of shape as a spatial value. This approach is unique even today. He works with figures as a multi-string instrument – a carrier of moral and ethical values. The legacy of Hieronymus Bosch and later symbolists and expressionists resonates in his work from this aspect. Opening Hours: 10:00 A.M. – 6:00 P.M. Closed on Mondays, Danubiana Meulensteen Art Museum, Bratislava-Čunovo, Vodné dielo. More info: www.danubiana.sk.

Vladimír Židlický: Restrospective - Vladimír Židlický is a major figure on the European art scene. He experiments with the heritage of classic art disciplines. The meticulous care he has devoted to work with photographic prints, whether in small-scale or monumental formats, clearly links up with the legacy of the pictorial tradition of photography. In his approach, he bases himself upon history-proven methods of refining tonality, at the same time employing test prints and drawing on the transparency of different structures, not hesitating to finish his artifacts by way of partial destruction of their pictorial form. By no means as contradictory as it would appear, he enhances the impact of his figure compositions featuring motifs of nudity with incalculable effects invoked by various interventions into matrices, including notably cutting into the emulsion of negatives or even taking out their sections. He then engages in painterly incursions into the force field of the prints. Opening Hours: 10:00 A.M. – 6:00 P.M. Closed on Mondays, Danubiana Meulensteen Art Museum, Bratislava-Čunovo, Vodné dielo. More info: www.danubiana.sk.

Dan Meluzin: Observer - Dan Meluzin has not surrendered to the magnetic power of digital technologies, but rather to their consequences, the growing pressure from the world of media, advertising, celebrities, consumption and the related transformations of culture and the superficialization of the perception of social values. He presented himself as a vital, self-confident and provocative artist who revitalized painting through the triviality and shoddiness of his themes. He drew his inspiration from the work of Van Gogh, from his method of working with paint, colour and light, as well as from classical and postwar Modernism, Pop art in particular, which he transformed into his own painting concept. Based on some Pop art practices he is usually referred to as a successor of Pop art, which, however, is only one aspect of his work. Opening Hours: 10:00 A.M. – 6:00 P.M. Closed on Mondays, Danubiana Meulensteen Art Museum, Bratislava-Čunovo, Vodné dielo. More info: www.danubiana.sk.

TEMPORARY EXHIBITION IN SLOVAK NATIONAL GALLERY

Anna Daučíková. Work in Progress: 7 Situations - This solo exhibition by Anna Daučíková (b. 1950 in Bratislava) presents her work as glass artist, painter, photographer, and performance and video artist. As the title implies, this is no retrospective exhibition looking back on her finished work. The challenge is to show a selection of her complete and preserved pieces in a mutual relationship and connection with pieces she is now developing, along with others that she has yet to rework, finish, or otherwise create during the exhibition's run. Open: Monday: closed, Tuesday – Wednesday: 10.00 – 18.00, Thursday: 12.00 – 20.00, Friday – Sunday: 10.00 – 18.00, Esterházy’s Palace. More info: www.sng.sk.



Religious Services for non-Slovak speakers

SERVICE: Apostolic Church; Starts: Sundays, 9:30, Bratislava City Church, Trnavské mýto 1, English

SERVICE: Bratislava International Church, Starts: Sundays 10:00 English, Malý kostol, Panenská Street (entrance from Lýcejná Street)

SERVICE: Brotherhood Church (Cirkev bratská); Starts: Sundays 10:00, Cukrová 4, English

MASS: The Church of Saint Ladislav; Starts: Sundays 11:00, Špitálska, English

MASS: Church of St. John of Matha; Starts: Sundays 9:00 Latin

MASS: St. Martin’s Cathedral; Starts: Sundays 7:45 German, 9:00 Latin

MASS: Church of the Merciful Brothers; Starts: Sundays 11:30 Italian

SERVICE: Small Evangelical Church; Starts: Sundays 9:00 Hungarian, 10:00 English, 11:30 German, Malý kostol, Panenská Street (entrance from Lýcejná Street)

SERVICE: Citylight Church, Starts: Sundays 10:00 English, Námestie 1.mája 1

SERVICE: Bratislava International Fellowship, Starts: Sundays 10:00 English, Trnavské mýto 1, (Istropolis)

SERVICE: International Baptist Church; Starts: Sundays 10:00 English, Súľovská 2

JEWISH SERVICE: Synagogue on Heydukova Street; Starts: Friday evening (before twilight), Saturday morning (usually at 9:00), and during feasts, Hebrew

Highlights of the year

DANCE: Swing Valentine; Starts: Feb 15, 20:00

EVENT: Maluma World Tour; Starts: Feb 26, 20:00

CONCERT: Mireille Mathieu; Starts: Mar 10, 20:00

CONCERT: Kenny Barron & Dave Holland Trio; Starts: Mar 17, 2020

CONCERT: Alvaro Soler; Starts: May 29, 2020

CONCERT: André Rieu; Starts: Jun 10; 20:00

CONCERT: Lenny Kravitz; Starts: July 1, 2020

DANCE: Swing Valentine’s Day – Celebrate Valentine’s Day with dancing. The swing orchestra Fats Jazz Band will play authentic hot jazz music and swing music. There will also be the opportunity to learn, for free, the basic steps of the Charleston from lectors of the B-Swing dancing school. Starts: Feb 15, 20:00, Véčko, SNP Square 12, Bratislava. Admission: €10-€15. More info: www.facebook.com.

EVENT: Maluma World Tour – Maluma will visit Slovakia within his world tour. Many consider him as one of the leading personalities of latin music. His newest album, F.A.M.E. gained a Latin Grammy in the category of current pop albums. Starts: Feb 26, 20:00, Winter Stadium of Ondrej Nepela. Admission: €39-€89. More info: www.ticketportal.sk.

CONCERT: Mireille Mathieu - The Queen of French chanson will perform in Bratislava again. Mireille Mathieu will not miss a chance to perform in Slovakia, where her all concerts have been sold out every time.

Starts: Mar 10, 20:00, Axa Arena NTC Bratislava. Admission: €49-€199.

More info: www.ticketportal.sk.

CONCERT: Kenny Barron & Dave Holland Trio – Kenny Barron belongs among the most influential jazz pianists with impersonations of traditional and conservative forms of jazz. He exceptionally understands with Dave Holland who impersonates everything that could be imagined under the words modern jazz. These musicians are rarely in Slovakia, so do not miss the unique chance to see them live. Starts: Mar 17, 2020, Slovak Radio, Mýtna 1, Bratislava. Admission: €20-€40. More info: www.ticketportal.sk.

CONCERT: Alvaro Soler - Fantastic news for Alvaro Soler's Slovak fans - on the 29th of May next year Alvaro will take his incredibly successful Mar de Colores Europe Tour to Slovakia, where he'll deliver a great concert at the AXA Arena NTC in Bratislava. Starts: May 29, 2020, AXA Arena NTC in Bratislava. Admission: €40-€50. More info: listocheck.sk.

CONCERT: André Rieu – André Rieu, the musician named as the modern “King of Waltz” will play a concert in 2020 in Bratislava. He will perform together with the 60-member Johann Strauss Orchestra, the biggest private orchestra in the world. Starts: Jun 10; 20:00, Winter Stadium of Ondrej Nepela. Admission: €65-€125. More info: www.ticketportal.sk.

CONCERT: Lenny Kravitz - The multi-talented singer, musician and actor, Lenny Kravitz, has announced his upcoming tour called “Here to Love” Tour 2020. The native of New York will perform for the Slovak audience on July 1, 2020 at the Ondrej Nepela Ice Stadium in Bratislava. The biggest hits of Kravitz's career will be played, such as American woman, Fly away, I belong to you, Ain't over til it's over, and Again, as well as fresh songs. Starts: July 1, 2020, 20:00, Winter Stadium of Ondrej Nepela. Admission: €59-€84. More info: www.ticketportal.sk.

14. Jan 2020 at 19:45 | Compiled by Spectator staff