Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Menu
Show all sections

When did the foreign press write about Slovakia the most?

German dailies paid more attention to Slovakia than their French and Italian counterparts between 2000 and 2017.

Illustrative stock photoIllustrative stock photo(Source: Sme)

The Tatra Tiger and the Miracle on the Danube River: the foreign press called Slovakia some flattering names at the beginning of the century.

Information about research

Who? Political analysts from the Department of Political Science of Comenius University in Bratislava under the leadership of Professor Jozef Bátora

When? News stories from January 1, 2000, to December 31, 2017.

Which dailies? Researchers analysed more than 1,500 pieces of news.

  • France: Le Monde, Libération and Le Figaro
  • Germany: Süddeutsche Zeitung, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung and Die Welt
  • Italy: Corriere della Sera, La Repubblica, La Stampa and Il Solo 24 Ore

What was not included? Sports news, news about the illegal breeding station of dogs and similar ones that were not part of the political situation.

But not all their coverage of Slovakia has been positive, researchers from Comenius University in Bratislava found out. Within their study they analysed dailies in Germany, France and Italy, the Pravda daily reported. Looking for the word “Slovakia” or “Slovak” in the respective languages showed what events put Slovakia on the pages of newspapers abroad over the years 2000 - 2017.

“Foreign press usually reports about Slovakia when something extraordinary happens – either very good or very bad,” Professor Darina Malová, who coordinated this part of the project, told The Slovak Spectator.

Since early 2000, when the project was time-limited, researchers could not really find negative mentions about Slovakia. Those were more positive or neutral.

The economic reforms of the second government of Mikuláš Dzurinda (2002-2006) were perceived very positively in the western European countries. Slovakia was portrayed as a courageous leader among the former East Bloc countries in the field of reforms. Slovakia was labelled the Tatra Tiger repeatedly, Malová noted.

Related story:Slovaks live better now than before 1989, statistics show Read more 

High expectations pinned on Slovakia

In 2004, Slovakia was among the ten new arrivals to the European Union. That was also the time when Slovakia gained more attention in the foreign press. Most of the articles asked what could be expected from Slovakia as a new EU member. German media paid great attention to this topic.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 1 years
34,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 12 weeks
12 €
Buy
Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

15. Jan 2020 at 16:54  | Nina Hrabovská Francelová

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

The processing of personal data is subject to our Privacy Policy and the Cookie Policy. Before submitting your e-mail address, please make sure to acquaint yourself with these documents.

Theme: Migration crisis

This article is also related to other trending topics: European Union

Top stories

Kuciak murder trial: Tóth implicates Kočner and others

The former journalist-turned-spy Peter Tóth, who surveilled journalists for Kočner, testified on the third day.

Witness Peter Tóth was heard for eight hours on January 15, 2019, at the Specialised Criminal Court in Pezinok, western Slovakia.

From star journalist to Kočner's friend: Who is Peter Tóth?

The man who followed journalists for Kočner is a key witness in the Kuciak murder trial.

Peter Toth as a witness in court on January 15, 2020.

Internationally recognised IT expert first fired from university. Now she has been accepted back

More than 2,500 students, employees and graduates signed a petition against the decision.

Mária Bieliková

Key witness linked Kočner to the murder

The key witness of the prosecution testified for over four hours on the second day of the trial.

Zoltán Andruskó is escorted to the courtroom.

Services and publications

Properties Slovakia - Travel guide Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring College